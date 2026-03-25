Gazzetta – Allegri’s request and Leao’s surprising response: “I can’t do it”. Why he wasn’t called up for the Torino match: the background

Rafael Leão missed the final league match of the season – which Milan went on to win 3-2 against Torino – due to not being in peak physical condition. However, regarding that omission from the squad, there is a backstory reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: the decision not to call him up came after a pre-match discussion with Massimiliano Allegri, in which the manager had asked him to do more to help the team, receiving the reply, “I can’t do it.” At that point, the manager chose not to call up Leao, who was taken aback by the situation.











