Gavin Hunt backs Orlando Pirates new ace Neo Rapoo for stardom - 'I don’t think there’s anyone better than him there'
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Hunt identifies Rapoo as the standout left-back
Gavin Hunt has laid down a massive marker for Orlando Pirates' latest recruit, Neo Rapoo, boldly claiming the left-back is already a cut above the existing options at Mayfair.
The 21-year-old South African youth international swapped Siwelele FC for the Buccaneers ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, arriving in Soweto with a burgeoning reputation forged in Bloemfontein.
Weighing in on the defensive hierarchy at Bucs, the veteran tactician insisted Rapoo has the ceiling to make the position his own if given a fair crack at the starting XI.
Never one to mince his words, the former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United boss made it clear that the newcomer possesses a technical edge over his direct rivals for the jersey.
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A major squad overhaul at Orlando Stadium
Rapoo joined a star-studded Pirates squad assembled to fight on four fronts, with the Buccaneers eyeing a clean sweep of the Premier Soccer League, MTN8, and Carling Knockout Cup alongside a deep run in the CAF Champions League.
He was part of a major recruitment drive that saw the likes of Bohlale Ngwato, Gamphani Lungu, and Sebastian Pedersen arrive at the Orlando Stadium.
However, the hype surrounding his arrival hasn't yet translated into game time.
The youngster has found it tough to break into Abdeslam Ouaddou’s plans, having managed just a single cameo off the bench so far.
With seasoned international Deon Hotto and the reliable Nkosikhona Ndaba standing in his way, the battle for the left-wing-back spot is proving to be a baptism of fire.
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History between the coach and the player
Gavin Hunt remains a firm believer in Rapoo’s sky-high ceiling, having been the man to hand the starlet his senior breakthrough during their shared time at SuperSport United before the franchise’s 2025 transition.
The tactician has monitored the youngster’s trajectory since his academy days and is convinced he has the tools to become a mainstay in the Bafana Bafana setup.
The Stellenbosch head coach lauded the player’s recent evolution and urged the powers that be to grant the rising star a sustained run in the iconic black and white colours to truly prove his worth.
“He’s a fantastic player; he has elevated now, as I said. I gave him his debut all these years ago,” Hunt said as per FARPost.
“There’s no stopping him; I just hope he gets time to play, as you know, big squad [at Pirates]."
“I don’t think there’s anyone better than him there from all aspects.
“So I wish him well. I mean, Hotto is 37, and he’s 21. I can see why he’s been bought. Hotto has had a great career from when I had him at [Bidvest] Wits.”
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The challenge of a congested schedule
With the Buccaneers balancing a relentless schedule across five competitions, including a return to CAF action, squad rotation will be the name of the game for Abdeslam Ouaddou.
This congested calendar offers Rapoo the perfect platform to transform Gavin Hunt’s glowing endorsement into a starting role and prove he is the long-term solution on the left flank.
The duel for the left-back spot is set to be one of the defining narratives at Mayfair this term.
While Deon Hotto remains the ultimate utility man and a trusted veteran, praise from a serial winner like Hunt isn't handed out lightly - and it suggests a changing of the guard could be on the horizon.
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