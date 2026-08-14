Gavin Hunt backs Orlando Pirates new ace Neo Rapoo for stardom - 'I don’t think there’s anyone better than him there'

Gavin Hunt has laid down a massive marker for Orlando Pirates' latest recruit, Neo Rapoo, boldly claiming the left-back is already a cut above the existing options at Mayfair.

The 21-year-old South African youth international swapped Siwelele FC for the Buccaneers ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League campaign, arriving in Soweto with a burgeoning reputation forged in Bloemfontein.

Weighing in on the defensive hierarchy at Bucs, the veteran tactician insisted Rapoo has the ceiling to make the position his own if given a fair crack at the starting XI.

Never one to mince his words, the former Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United boss made it clear that the newcomer possesses a technical edge over his direct rivals for the jersey.