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Gavi makes interesting argument against Cristiano Ronaldo critics as Spain & Barcelona star addresses those that feel the need to write off Portuguese GOAT
Dismissing the Ronaldo narrative
As Spain prepare to face Portugal in the knockout stages of the World Cup, much of the pre-match talk has centered on the evergreen Ronaldo. Despite suggestions from some quarters that the 41-year-old’s presence might actually hinder Portugal’s fluidity, Spain international Gavi remains entirely unconvinced by such claims.
Speaking in an interview with Mundo Deportivo at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Gavi was quick to dismiss the noise surrounding the Al-Nassr frontman. "I always hear that, but from people who are not on his team, from fans. Those who are on his team will have magnificent respect for him. Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players in history and he can make the difference at any moment," the Barcelona midfielder stated.
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Prepared for a tactical battle
The clash between the Iberian rivals is being billed as one of the standout fixtures of the tournament so far. Gavi, who is known for his combative nature and high intensity, understands that dominating the middle of the park will be essential if Luis de la Fuente’s side are to progress to the quarter-finals.
"Yes, it’s clear that they are the strongest opponent we’ve faced so far. They’re a great national team with good players. I hope the team is focused on what we have to do, on the coach's plan, and that we all go together to win this tie. They have a great midfield, but we also have very good players. I think the best thing we have is such a large squad with good footballers," Gavi explained.
Responding to personal criticism
Ronaldo isn't the only player facing scrutiny during this tournament. Gavi himself has been a lightning rod for debate, with his aggressive playing style often drawing mixed reviews from neutral observers. However, the 21-year-old remains unapologetic about how he approaches the game, citing his competitive fire as his greatest asset.
Addressing his own critics, Gavi said: "Yes, perhaps many people are waiting for me because I'm a player who goes into tackles hard, and perhaps many people don't like that type of player. I always consider myself a very complete player, with many facets to my game. My best qualities are that competitiveness, that intensity I have on the field. I'll never change. I know there will always be people waiting."
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Focusing on the collective goal
Having featured as a substitute in the recent victory over Austria, Gavi is eager to contribute in whatever capacity the manager deems necessary as Spain hunt for their second world title. The midfielder feels the current squad is better equipped for success than in previous years, emphasizing the unity within the camp.
"I've said a couple of times that I'm here for and to help the team," Gavi added. "I know the confidence the coach has in me, he’s always had it. As I tell him, I'm there for him and for the team when he needs me. This is a World Cup and World Cups are won by those who are together in good times and bad. We have a very large squad and at any time any player can come out to contribute that grain of sand."
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