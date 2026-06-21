Gary Lineker surprisingly joins ITV's World Cup coverage and jokingly takes over from Laura Woods in wake of BBC exit

During his ITV cameo, Lineker also discussed Harry Kane, who recently equalled his record of 10 World Cup goals for England. Watching the current skipper reach the milestone with a brace against Croatia, Lineker joked: "I am not a violent man, but I did kick the door down! No, I was genuinely pleased for Harry. Obviously it's taken him an extra World Cup to do it and there is quite a lot of penalties in there, but we'll give him that."

He was full of praise for the Bayern Munich star's evolution, admitting that Kane has surpassed him as a complete player. "In all seriousness, Harry is a way better all-round number nine than I was," the former World Cup Golden Boot winner said. "I was very much a penalty box player and Harry does it all doesn't he? He drops back, his passing range is fabulous and I think he is our best ever number nine."