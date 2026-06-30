Gabriel Magalhaes credits Arsenal playing style for vital Casemiro assist to rescue Brazil in World Cup round of 32

Gabriel played a pivotal role for Brazil during their World Cup round of 32 fixture against Japan in Houston. With his national team trailing, the commanding centre-half stepped up to provide a vital assist for Casemiro, who nodded home the equalising goal to rescue the side.

According to a report from UOL, the defender attributed his offensive contribution to the tactical instructions he receives at club level. Arsenal are known for their progressive approach, and Gabriel demonstrated exactly how those methods translate to the international stage. His vision and precise pass allowed Casemiro to level the score, turning the momentum in favour of Brazil when they needed it most.