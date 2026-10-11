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FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

‘Showed the full extent of his talent’ - Gabriel Jesus silences critics and repays Hansi Flick’s faith with clinical Barcelona display

G. Jesus
Barcelona
H. Flick
Barcelona vs Getafe
LaLiga

Gabriel Jesus made an immediate impact on his first start for Barcelona by scoring in their convincing victory over Getafe. The Brazilian forward earning high praise from manager Hansi Flick for his tactical awareness and clinical finishing.

  • Making an instant impact

    Jesus did not take long to justify his manager's faith. The Brazilian forward marked his first start for Barcelona with a goal during a comfortable 3-0 victory over Getafe. Flick had noted before the match that Jesus had progressed significantly since arriving at the club. Handed an opportunity due to a thigh injury to Raphinha, the former Arsenal man delivered a performance that perfectly highlighted his value to the squad.

  • FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Flick praises fantastic Brazilian

    The nature of the goal perfectly illustrated why Flick values the striker. Jesus pressed high up the pitch, regained possession, and immediately attacked the space before beating goalkeeper David Soria. Flick was quick to highlight the forward's clinical edge after the final whistle.

    "Gabriel is a fantastic player, with a different profile to Raphinha, and that shows," the German manager explained, as quoted by TopMercato. "But when you look at how he scored his goal, you understand it's one of his great qualities. He knows perfectly how to choose his shooting angle in front of goal. He showed the full extent of his talent today, and I am very happy about it."

  • Adapting to tactical demands

    Jesus showcased more than just his finishing ability against Getafe. He dropped deep into midfield, occupied various attacking zones, and contributed heavily to defensive efforts whenever Barcelona lost the ball.

    This high work rate is exactly what Flick demands from his forwards. While the injured Raphinha is usually a key figure for his off-the-ball activity, Jesus proved he could comfortably shoulder those tactical responsibilities.

    His efficiency has also been remarkable since his €10 million transfer. Astonishingly, the 29-year-old's first three shots on target for Barca have all resulted in goals, giving him a tally of three despite his limited minutes.

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    Stepping up in Europe

    Originally signed to provide squad depth, Jesus is now proving he can be a reliable starter when called upon. Raphinha's absence was seen as a major test for Barca's summer attacking reinforcements, and Jesus has provided a clear, positive answer. Now, Jesus will aim to return to the starting lineup when the Blaugrana face Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Champions League
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR