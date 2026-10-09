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Alvino Hanafi

'The idea is for him to start!' – Hansi Flick confirms exciting Barcelona team news

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Hansi Flick has revealed that forward Gabriel Jesus is set to make his first start for Barcelona against Getafe. The German head coach also provided selection updates on Joan Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and Marc Bernal.

  • Gabriel Jesus primed for full debut

    Gabriel Jesus is in line to make his first start for Barcelona when the Catalan giants host Getafe at Saturday's 6.30pm CEST kick-off. Head coach Hansi Flick confirmed that the forward used the three-week period to build up fitness and absorb tactical instructions.

    With Raphinha ruled out, the Brazilian striker will lead the attacking line at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

    "The idea is for him to start tomorrow," Flick told reporters. "He has improved a lot and fits our style. He is doing very well, he is ready."

  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-RACINGAFP

    Goalkeeping decision and De Jong timeline

    Flick also provided updates on his defensive options, revealing that goalkeeper Joan Garcia is in line to start over Dominik Livakovic and Wojciech Szczesny. Meanwhile, midfielder Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined for Saturday but is closing in on a return.

    "Joan is in great shape and I think he will be able to start," Flick explained.

    "Our plan is for Frenkie to play in the next match against Betis. He is not in pain and can do everything, but he needs more time."

  • Exploring tactical versatility in defense

    Addressing squad options, Flick highlighted that several midfielders can fill defensive roles if required during the crowded October schedule. The manager noted that both De Jong and youngster Marc Bernal have operated as centre-backs in training.

    "Yes, he can play there, Frenkie is one of the options," Flick confirmed when asked about De Jong in defense.

    Speaking on Bernal, Flick added: "He is a very young player and can play in many positions. He could be an option."

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  • Squad versatility key for October schedule

    Flick expressed delight with the competition across his squad, praising La Masia graduate Xavi Espart following his contract extension and competition with Joao Cancelo. The manager expects every available player to contribute.

    Barcelona enter a demanding run of five matches across domestic and European competitions.

    Jesus will look to make an immediate impact in his first starting appearance.

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