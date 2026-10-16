A new project and a clear aim: promotion to Serie B as quickly as possible. Union Brescia have put their play-off final defeat to Ascoli on 7 June behind them. Founded in summer 2025 to keep professional football in the Lombardy city after the collapse of the club run by Massimo Cellino, they want to go again straight away. Their fresh start is built on continuity: Eugenio Corini remains in the dugout, having replaced the sacked Aimo Diana in December (Diana has joined Perugia in recent days).
From tears to new plans for promotion: Union Brescia try again
A fresh start bearing Corini’s stamp
The 56-year-old manager had finished second last season with 69 points, 20 behind leaders Vicenza. His side then beat Casarano and Salernitana in the knockout rounds before losing to the black-and-white side from Romagna. Sporting director Andrea Ferretti nevertheless saw the results as positive and wanted to continue working together and build a competitive squad. "The manager has done an extraordinary job and we want to raise the level further through targeted signings," the sporting director said in June.
A rebuilt team
In the summer, the management spent heavily on transfers and effectively rebuilt the squad: Corini received a host of reinforcements, including former Cosenza attacking midfielder Andrea Rizzo Pinna (who cost €350,000), striker Valerio Crespi (signed permanently from Avellino for €500,000) and midfielder Alessandro Mallamo, signed permanently from Sudtirol for €120,000. Tiago Casasola also arrived in the city on a free transfer from Catania. The management completed more than 20 outgoing deals, too, underlining their intention to overhaul the squad at Corini's disposal.
How it unfolded on the pitch
A thorough overhaul has paid off from the start of the season, with Union unbeaten and second on 19 points, 5 behind leaders Cittadella and 1 ahead of third-placed Ospitaletto Franciacorta. "I saw the anger of those who want to win the league," said manager Corini after the 2-0 win over Pro Vercelli. He now has his sights set on Monday's trip to Giana Erminio, who are second-bottom with 5 points after five consecutive draws.
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