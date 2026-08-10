'Stronger than anybody else' - World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf backs Arsenal to retain Premier League title

Leboeuf considers Arsenal overwhelming title favourites heading into the new campaign, citing a level of clarity and stability within Mikel Arteta's setup that their primary competitors currently lack.

Explaining his reasoning to ESPN, Leboeuf said: "The reason is clearly because the others, they don't know where they go. Arsenal have some assurances and they know that with the team they have right now they can be better anybody else. We don't know what Bruno Guimaraes can bring, whether he will play alongside Declan Rice or not or what is going to be Mikel Arteta's decision."