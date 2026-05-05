Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola refuses to concede the PSL title race – 'Mamelodi Sundowns won’t have it easy'

Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Orlando Pirates
Magesi FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
Orbit College vs Orlando Pirates
Orbit College
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy

The Bucs legend has insisted that the battle for the Betway Premiership title is far from over despite the Brazilians' five-point advantage at the summit. The former player believes the upcoming clash between the log leaders and Kaizer Chiefs could be the turning point that keeps the Sea Robbers in the hunt.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala & Grant Margeman, Siwelele vs Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Kaizer Chiefs

    Amakhosi to stall Mamelodi Sundowns

    Despite Mamelodi Sundowns sitting five points clear at the top of the table with an extra game played, Orlando Pirates icon Andries Sebola is adamant that the trophy is not yet settled.

    Pirates have a chance to narrow that gap tonight when they face Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, but all eyes are on the massive showdown at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday where Sundowns host third-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

    Sebola believes Amakhosi will be desperate to avoid a second consecutive defeat following their 2-0 loss to Siwelele and will provide a stern test for the defending champions.

    “It’s not yet over. Sundowns won’t have it easy against Chiefs. I expect Chiefs to give Sundowns problems; hence, I believe Pirates are still in the race,” Sebola told Sowetan.

    “Against Sundowns, Chiefs will come back stronger like they did against Pirates.”


    • Advertisement
  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    The quality gap and Bucs' overreliance

    While Sebola remains optimistic about a Pirates comeback, he was quick to highlight the tactical differences between the two title rivals.

    The former "super-sub," who starred for the Ghost in the late 1990s, voiced concerns that Pirates have become too predictable by leaning heavily on a few key attackers while Sundowns boast a more balanced squad with depth in every position.

    “Sundowns have a lot of quality players [whereas] Pirates only rely on three individuals in Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi. If you close them down, Pirates never play,” the Bucs legend stated.

    This reliance on the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis is seen as a potential weakness that opponents can exploit if the Buccaneers do not find alternative ways to break down disciplined defences.


  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A tactical plea for the Stellies clash

    Ahead of tonight's difficult away trip against a Stellenbosch side coached by Gavin Hunt, Sebola has urged Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to rethink his tactical setup.

    He suggested a more aggressive approach, including a change in formation to catch the Cape Winelands outfit off guard, especially with injury concerns looming over some of the regular starters after a frantic derby period.

    “The coach must change his strategy against Stellies, who’ve always given Pirates tough times," Sebola stated.

    "It will be even more difficult now with Gavin Hunt there.

    "Sometimes coach Ouaddou needs to surprise opponents by maybe starting both Mbuthuma and Makgopa.

    “It’s crunch time now, so they need to go for a kill, especially in this away game against Stellenbosch.

    "I don’t think Moremi will play after that injury he sustained in the derby.

    "Mofokeng must continue to play in the middle, but put Appollis closer to him, not wide right,” he concluded.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Orlando Pirates Fans Backpage

    What’s next for Orlando Pirates

    Pirates are on a make-or-break mission to Athlone Stadium tonight as any form of slip-up would be difficult to recover from, considering their five-point deficit against table-toppers Sundowns.

    This would probably be Ouaddou’s most important match of the season, which will be closely followed by Miguel Cardoso and his men.

    The 2024-25 champions will stay on the road, as they take on 14th-placed Magesi on May 9.

    Bucs come up next against Nedbank Cup winners Durban City at Orlando Stadium on May 16, before wrapping up their campaign on the road against bottom-placed Orbit College on May 23.