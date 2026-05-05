Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola refuses to concede the PSL title race – 'Mamelodi Sundowns won’t have it easy'

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns sitting five points clear at the top of the table with an extra game played, Orlando Pirates icon Andries Sebola is adamant that the trophy is not yet settled.

Pirates have a chance to narrow that gap tonight when they face Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, but all eyes are on the massive showdown at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday where Sundowns host third-placed Kaizer Chiefs.

Sebola believes Amakhosi will be desperate to avoid a second consecutive defeat following their 2-0 loss to Siwelele and will provide a stern test for the defending champions.

“It’s not yet over. Sundowns won’t have it easy against Chiefs. I expect Chiefs to give Sundowns problems; hence, I believe Pirates are still in the race,” Sebola told Sowetan.

“Against Sundowns, Chiefs will come back stronger like they did against Pirates.”



