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Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola refuses to concede the PSL title race – 'Mamelodi Sundowns won’t have it easy'
- Kaizer Chiefs
Amakhosi to stall Mamelodi Sundowns
Despite Mamelodi Sundowns sitting five points clear at the top of the table with an extra game played, Orlando Pirates icon Andries Sebola is adamant that the trophy is not yet settled.
Pirates have a chance to narrow that gap tonight when they face Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium, but all eyes are on the massive showdown at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday where Sundowns host third-placed Kaizer Chiefs.
Sebola believes Amakhosi will be desperate to avoid a second consecutive defeat following their 2-0 loss to Siwelele and will provide a stern test for the defending champions.
“It’s not yet over. Sundowns won’t have it easy against Chiefs. I expect Chiefs to give Sundowns problems; hence, I believe Pirates are still in the race,” Sebola told Sowetan.
“Against Sundowns, Chiefs will come back stronger like they did against Pirates.”
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The quality gap and Bucs' overreliance
While Sebola remains optimistic about a Pirates comeback, he was quick to highlight the tactical differences between the two title rivals.
The former "super-sub," who starred for the Ghost in the late 1990s, voiced concerns that Pirates have become too predictable by leaning heavily on a few key attackers while Sundowns boast a more balanced squad with depth in every position.
“Sundowns have a lot of quality players [whereas] Pirates only rely on three individuals in Mofokeng, Appollis and Moremi. If you close them down, Pirates never play,” the Bucs legend stated.
This reliance on the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis is seen as a potential weakness that opponents can exploit if the Buccaneers do not find alternative ways to break down disciplined defences.
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A tactical plea for the Stellies clash
Ahead of tonight's difficult away trip against a Stellenbosch side coached by Gavin Hunt, Sebola has urged Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to rethink his tactical setup.
He suggested a more aggressive approach, including a change in formation to catch the Cape Winelands outfit off guard, especially with injury concerns looming over some of the regular starters after a frantic derby period.
“The coach must change his strategy against Stellies, who’ve always given Pirates tough times," Sebola stated.
"It will be even more difficult now with Gavin Hunt there.
"Sometimes coach Ouaddou needs to surprise opponents by maybe starting both Mbuthuma and Makgopa.
“It’s crunch time now, so they need to go for a kill, especially in this away game against Stellenbosch.
"I don’t think Moremi will play after that injury he sustained in the derby.
"Mofokeng must continue to play in the middle, but put Appollis closer to him, not wide right,” he concluded.
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What’s next for Orlando Pirates
Pirates are on a make-or-break mission to Athlone Stadium tonight as any form of slip-up would be difficult to recover from, considering their five-point deficit against table-toppers Sundowns.
This would probably be Ouaddou’s most important match of the season, which will be closely followed by Miguel Cardoso and his men.
The 2024-25 champions will stay on the road, as they take on 14th-placed Magesi on May 9.
Bucs come up next against Nedbank Cup winners Durban City at Orlando Stadium on May 16, before wrapping up their campaign on the road against bottom-placed Orbit College on May 23.