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Former Orlando Pirates player reflects on MTN8 final clash with Mamelodi Sundowns after venue announcement – ‘That one is going to be very tricky’
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Pressure mounts on Sundowns
As the South African football calendar prepares for one of its most significant fixtures, the stakes could not be higher for Mamelodi Sundowns.
While the Brazilians have established themselves as a powerhouse on the African continent, their recent lack of domestic knockout success has created a unique pressure cooker environment.
“That one is going to be very tricky. I think what makes it very tricky is that Sundowns has not won a domestic trophy for a while now, and they are under a lot of pressure from supporters to take this competition seriously, that 'we want to dominate on the continent and locally',” Zwane told KickOff.
“It's not good enough to dominate the continent and be a laughingstock locally, you see. So, I think in the MTN8 you've seen Sundowns have been firing, and you can see them when they want to win the game.”
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Pirates eye cup dominance
Orlando Pirates enter the fray with a formidable reputation in this specific competition, having secured the title for four consecutive seasons.
Their path to the 2024 final was emphatic, dismantling Sekhukhune United with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline in the semi-finals.
This clinical form suggests the Buccaneers are well-equipped to handle the grand stage in Durban, maintaining their status as the pre-eminent cup specialists in the Betway Premiership.
The former skipper highlighted the contrasting paths and motivations that will collide at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
While Sundowns had a narrower escape against Golden Arrows, progressing via the away goals rule after a 3-3 aggregate draw, their resilience remained evident.
“Arrows troubled them a few times, but because they wanted to win…But Pirates are clear; they play every final to win it. So, it's going to be very tricky and also very tight,” Zwane said.
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Bafana aspirations fuel individual performances
Beyond the immediate glory of the MTN8 trophy, the final serves as a high-profile audition for several players seeking to cement their place in Pitso Mosimane’s national team setup.
Zwane pointed out that the presence of national team scouts will undoubtedly influence the tempo and commitment of the players on the pitch.
“Also, because the two clubs are the major suppliers of Bafana Bafana talent, there's a lot at stake."
"There are players on the fringes as well, who would want to be considered for the next set of games. So, there's a lot to play for,” the former defender added.
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A difficult prediction
The selection of Durban as the venue adds a neutral but electric atmosphere to the proceedings, with fans from across the country expected to descend on the coast.
The historic rivalry between the two sides has reached a fever pitch in recent seasons, with the MTN8 final representing the pinnacle of their domestic cup competition rivalry.
“Pirates want to defend the cup; Sundowns want to win it."
"They haven't won it in a long time; it's going to be interesting, even difficult to predict the winner,” the former Pirates captain concluded.
With the FIFA international break providing a brief pause, the anticipation continues to build for what many expect to be the game of the season so far.
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