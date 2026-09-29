Former Orlando Pirates player reflects on MTN8 final clash with Mamelodi Sundowns after venue announcement – ‘That one is going to be very tricky’

As the South African football calendar prepares for one of its most significant fixtures, the stakes could not be higher for Mamelodi Sundowns.

While the Brazilians have established themselves as a powerhouse on the African continent, their recent lack of domestic knockout success has created a unique pressure cooker environment.

“That one is going to be very tricky. I think what makes it very tricky is that Sundowns has not won a domestic trophy for a while now, and they are under a lot of pressure from supporters to take this competition seriously, that 'we want to dominate on the continent and locally',” Zwane told KickOff.

“It's not good enough to dominate the continent and be a laughingstock locally, you see. So, I think in the MTN8 you've seen Sundowns have been firing, and you can see them when they want to win the game.”



