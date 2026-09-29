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Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso complaints over PSL pitch conditions backed - 'He’s absolutely right, in Morocco we played on carpets'
Wrestling
The debate surrounding the quality of football infrastructure in South Africa has intensified following Miguel Cardoso’s recent frustrations. The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor was vocal in his criticism of the Buffalo City Stadium pitch after his side was held to a 1-1 stalemate by Chippa United earlier this month, describing it as better suited to "wrestling" rather than football.
Fadlu Davids, who recently spent time coaching in North Africa, believes these complaints are entirely justified. Speaking on Radio 2000, Davids suggested that the disparity between Sundowns' technical quality and the rest of the league leads to tactical decisions regarding venue selection. He noted that the Brazilians are often forced into environments that negate their strengths.
“I have to be honest, it’s a reflection of how good Sundowns are, the quality of the league, I’m not sure whether it’s the same level of quality that Sundowns has,” Davids explained.
Carpets
The South African coach elaborated on the strategic disadvantage this creates for the reigning champions, stating that opponents often capitalize on poor infrastructure to level the playing field.
Davids added: “Sundowns are forced, whether it’s legitimate or not legitimate, to take them to places where pitch conditions will be difficult. And that’s not good for our football.
"I always hear coach Cardoso complaining about pitches and he’s absolutely right.
"In Morocco, we played on carpet in any part of Morocco,” he said.
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To resolve these recurring issues, Davids has urged the Premier Soccer League to look toward the Botola Pro in Morocco as a model for stadium management.
In North Africa, the league takes a centralized approach to maintaining playing surfaces, ensuring a uniform standard across all top-flight venues. This prevents the "sand-patch" issues often seen in domestic South African football and ensures that the technical ability of the players remains the primary focus of every competitive fixture.
Davids highlighted the meticulous care taken in Morocco, where the governing body prioritizes the health of the grass over scheduling convenience.
“That’s because the league manages all pitches. And all the pitches have the certain standard and when it comes to winter or summer grass, the league will stop for certain period so that they can change the pitch conditions.
"I think that will definitely improve the image of our league.”
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When the season starts, or ends
The call for centralized maintenance reflects a growing desire among local coaches and administrators to see the Betway Premiership evolve into a more aesthetically pleasing product.
Earlier this week, veteran football administrator Morgan Mammilla tore into the stadium standards in South Africa, noting that stadium management often does not "even know when the season starts or ends" and are motivated by generating revenue rather than focusing on the standard of the pitch or facilities.
But with central PSL control over standards they could enure that every match is played on a "carpet" and elevate the performance of all teams, not just Mamelodi Sundowns.
For now, the pressure remains on the PSL authorities to address these infrastructure gaps if they wish to maintain their status as one of the continent's premier domestic competitions and protect the technical integrity of the game.
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