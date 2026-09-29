Mamelodi Sundowns' Miguel Cardoso complaints over PSL pitch conditions backed - 'He’s absolutely right, in Morocco we played on carpets'

The debate surrounding the quality of football infrastructure in South Africa has intensified following Miguel Cardoso’s recent frustrations. The Mamelodi Sundowns mentor was vocal in his criticism of the Buffalo City Stadium pitch after his side was held to a 1-1 stalemate by Chippa United earlier this month, describing it as better suited to "wrestling" rather than football.

Fadlu Davids, who recently spent time coaching in North Africa, believes these complaints are entirely justified. Speaking on Radio 2000, Davids suggested that the disparity between Sundowns' technical quality and the rest of the league leads to tactical decisions regarding venue selection. He noted that the Brazilians are often forced into environments that negate their strengths.

“I have to be honest, it’s a reflection of how good Sundowns are, the quality of the league, I’m not sure whether it’s the same level of quality that Sundowns has,” Davids explained.



