Former Orlando Pirates midfielder on his return to the Premier Soccer League – ‘Talent alone is not enough’

Ntsako Makhubela has endured a rollercoaster career that has seen him represent some of the biggest names in South African football, including Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows, and Richards Bay.

After a period of instability that saw him move between several clubs, the experienced playmaker found himself in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, a move many viewed as a significant step down for a player of his calibre.

However, the move proved fruitful as he played a pivotal role in securing promotion for Mpumalanga-based outfit Kruger United.

Having secured the second-tier title in May, Makhubela is now reflecting on the challenges that shaped his path back to the elite level of the domestic game, insisting that he does not view his recent success as a simple revival of a fading career.



