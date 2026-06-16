Former Orlando Pirates midfielder on his return to the Premier Soccer League – ‘Talent alone is not enough’
- Orlando Pirates
The journey back to the big time
Ntsako Makhubela has endured a rollercoaster career that has seen him represent some of the biggest names in South African football, including Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows, and Richards Bay.
After a period of instability that saw him move between several clubs, the experienced playmaker found himself in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, a move many viewed as a significant step down for a player of his calibre.
However, the move proved fruitful as he played a pivotal role in securing promotion for Mpumalanga-based outfit Kruger United.
Having secured the second-tier title in May, Makhubela is now reflecting on the challenges that shaped his path back to the elite level of the domestic game, insisting that he does not view his recent success as a simple revival of a fading career.
- Backpage
Lessons learned from the setbacks
Despite his talent being highly rated by coaches across the league, Makhubela struggled to find long-term stability at his previous stops.
Speaking on his journey, the midfielder dismissed the idea that he needed to "rescue" his reputation.
“I wouldn’t call it a revival.
"One thing I’ve realised in this life is that there will always be highs and lows,” Makhubela told FARPost.
“What has happened has happened.
"I don’t regret anything, and I wouldn’t say I am reviving my career, no.
"If things were meant to unfold a certain way, they were always going to happen.”
Makhubela believes that the hardships he faced were necessary for his personal growth as an athlete.
He added: “If a setback happened to me, why should it have happened to someone else instead?
"I am just glad to have gone through it. I am back now, feeling fresh, and still determined to give my absolute best.”
- Backpagepix
The mindset required for the Premiership
While some players might view a spell in the lower divisions as a chore, the 32-year-old insists that his time away from the limelight provided him with a new lease on life and a more grounded perspective.
He credited his surroundings at Kruger United for helping him find the right mental state to compete at the highest level once again.
“Being at Kruger United has taught me to always remain humble, support my teammates, and trust the process,” Makhubela explained.
“Above all, it’s about putting God first, because without Him, we are nothing.
"You have to pray and trust in Him.
"With God, anything is possible.”
This spiritual and professional reframing has prepared him for the rigours of the Betway Premiership.
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Hunger over pure ability
As he prepares to face off against the likes of his former club, Orlando Pirates, Makhubela has sent a warning to his competitors.
He believes that many players rely too heavily on their natural gifts rather than the work ethic required to survive in South Africa's top flight.
For the man nicknamed 'Neverdie', the physical and mental grind is what will define his second act in the Premiership.
“If there is one thing you need to know about me, it’s my hunger.
"I always say that talent alone is not enough. In this league, you have to grind, and we have been working hard to adjust to the level,” he concluded.
With Kruger United entering the top flight as champions, all eyes will be on whether Makhubela can turn that hunger into consistent performances on the pitch.