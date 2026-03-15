Former Orlando Pirates defender warns Monnapule Saleng following Mamelodi Sundowns move - 'Competition will be a problem'
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The challenge of Chloorkop competition
Innocent Mdledle, who once played for both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns during his career, has weighed in on, arguably, the most talked-about transfer of the season.
The former left-back believes that while the move is a step up in terms of the stature of the player, it comes with a significant risk regarding regular playing time.
"I said before when he moved from Pirates to Orbit [College], that was a wrong move, but now that he is at Sundowns, I think it's a great move, but he will have a problem, because you know at Sundowns there's competition," Mdledle stated as per Soccer Laduma.
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Differences between the Soweto and Tshwane giants
The transition from the Sea Robbers to the star-studded environment at Chloorkop is not merely a change of kit. Mdledle highlighted the mental and professional shift required to survive in a squad where every position has multiple international-quality options vying for a spot.
"It won't be the same as at Pirates. He was comfortable at Pirates, playing week in and week out, but at Sundowns, competition will be a problem; he won't play every time," the former Bafana Bafana star explained.
"The difference is big, at Pirates, when I arrived, it was my first team professionally, I was playing regularly, but when you arrive at Sundowns, it's different, because you find players who have long been there.
"You find the bosses (of the game) at Sundowns, so it's gonna be totally different, (even though) I liked the professionalism of Sundowns."
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The money trap in South African football
One of the most candid parts of Mdledle's assessment involved the financial lure of Sundowns.
"I realized after that it was a bad move for me (to move to Sundowns). As I say with Saleng, there is a lot of competition. At Sundowns, we go there because of money," Mdledle admitted.
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Prioritising minutes over bank balances
As Saleng begins his journey with the reigning league champions, the advice from those who have walked the path remains clear: minutes on the pitch are the ultimate currency.
Mdledle urged the winger to keep his focus on the football rather than the distractions that come with such a massive move.
"But you have to focus on getting game-time, because if you're playing week in and week out, things will come in their own time, it's better where you're playing regularly than getting money and not playing (regularly).
"Because you won't be happy when you're not playing, you won't even enjoy that money, so it's better you find that little money you're getting and playing regularly, you would never know what can happen in the future, because when you are playing, anything is possible," Mdledle concluded.