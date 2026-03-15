Former Orlando Pirates defender warns Monnapule Saleng following Mamelodi Sundowns move - 'Competition will be a problem'

Innocent Mdledle, who once played for both Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns during his career, has weighed in on, arguably, the most talked-about transfer of the season.

The former left-back believes that while the move is a step up in terms of the stature of the player, it comes with a significant risk regarding regular playing time.

"I said before when he moved from Pirates to Orbit [College], that was a wrong move, but now that he is at Sundowns, I think it's a great move, but he will have a problem, because you know at Sundowns there's competition," Mdledle stated as per Soccer Laduma.