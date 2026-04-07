Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali announces huge career decision

The Matatiele-born star was also candid on the ongoing debate comparing Themba Zwane and Relebohile Mofokeng.

“That time, he was being loaned out; he would see that he was playing against experienced players. No one knew about Themba Zwane,” Jali said on the Arena Sports Show.

“Now at Sundowns, he was groomed. Now there is Themba Zwane, this and that. Then there is a thing I hate about South Africans – to say this one is not better than that one. Where does it come from?

“This thing that one is better than the other has not done what this has done. We don’t play the same. Why do we compare people? If a person is in top form, let it end there that they are in top form, done," he added.

“We can’t compare Zwane to the young boy who has played for one year. Let him play for 10 consecutive years, and then we can talk.

“He must play and let him play and enjoy because now this boy is not growing. This season, after MTN8, there was a time when he was not playing well, and people were complaining. They were complaining that he is affected because [Mohau] Nkota has gone.

“But it’s not that. He should sort himself and say, 'Let me fix myself before people talk."