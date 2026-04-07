Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali announces huge career decision
- Backpage
Jali's professional career
Andile Jali has enjoyed a playing career that saw him play for Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The midfielder who turns 36 on Friday also had a stint in Belgium, turning out for KV Oostende.
He last played for Chippa United last season, and the former Bafana Bafana star has been clubless since then.
University of Pretoria and Moroka Swallows are the other PSL clubs Jali played for in his professional career.
- Backpage
Jali's big announcement
"I want to officially announce my retirement from playing football," Jali told KickOff.
"I won't say much except to say thank you to all the coaches I played under in my career, from amateur to professional football, and all the players I shared a locker room with. I won't forget to mention the fans, they also played an important role in my career."
- Backpage
Jali's career reflection: 'Mokwena wanted to be my father'
Jali recently opened up about his relationship with former Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena during the two's time at Chloorkop.
“Ah, that one. He and I, yeah, we had fun, but at the end, we didn’t have fun. Because I saw that he is becoming more of a father to a person who is old. So you can’t be a father to me. No, I have kids, I have my family, I have a wife," the former Chippa United star said.
“Now he wants to be my father again. No, he can’t be. I want to work. I can be at work, but you can’t be a father! You want to tell me what to do? I’m old, and I know what to do; I know what not to do.”
- Backpagepix
Jali on Mofokeng-Zwane comparisons
The Matatiele-born star was also candid on the ongoing debate comparing Themba Zwane and Relebohile Mofokeng.
“That time, he was being loaned out; he would see that he was playing against experienced players. No one knew about Themba Zwane,” Jali said on the Arena Sports Show.
“Now at Sundowns, he was groomed. Now there is Themba Zwane, this and that. Then there is a thing I hate about South Africans – to say this one is not better than that one. Where does it come from?
“This thing that one is better than the other has not done what this has done. We don’t play the same. Why do we compare people? If a person is in top form, let it end there that they are in top form, done," he added.
“We can’t compare Zwane to the young boy who has played for one year. Let him play for 10 consecutive years, and then we can talk.
“He must play and let him play and enjoy because now this boy is not growing. This season, after MTN8, there was a time when he was not playing well, and people were complaining. They were complaining that he is affected because [Mohau] Nkota has gone.
“But it’s not that. He should sort himself and say, 'Let me fix myself before people talk."