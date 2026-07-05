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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs and Thabang Monare of Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Thabang Monare finds new home after Sekhukhune United exit

T. Monare
Cape Town City FC
Orlando Pirates
Sekhukhune United
South Africa
L. Phiri
R. Coetzee
S. Sihlali
R. Maarman
Premier Soccer League
Premier Soccer League Qualification
L. Nku
B. Grobler

The ex-Buccaneers and Bafana midfielder has officially found a new home after his recent exit from Babina Noko. The veteran playmaker has decided to take his talents to the Mother City ahead of the 2026/27 season.

  • A new chapter for the veteran midfielder

    Cape Town City have pulled off a major coup in the National First Division by securing the signature of Thabang Monare.

    The Citizens confirmed the acquisition of the former Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates midfielder on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the speculation regarding his next destination after he became a free agent.

    Monare’s move comes after he parted ways with Babina Noko at the conclusion of the previous campaign.

    Despite being 36 years old, the veteran showed he still has plenty to offer during the 2025/26 season, where he was a pillar of consistency in the middle of the park, making 32 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with two goals.



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  • Thabang Monare & Simon Ramabu, Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City, March 2026Backpagepix

    Mass exodus at Sekhukhune

    The midfielder’s departure from Sekhukhune was part of a larger restructuring within the Limpopo-based side.

    Monare headlined a significant list of high-profile veterans and squad regulars who have recently cut ties with the club as they look toward a fresh start.

    The sheer volume of exits has caught many by surprise, given the experience lost.

    Joining Monare on the list of departures from Sekhukhune are several established PSL names, including Bradley Grobler, Renaldo Leaner, Lesiba Nku, Lebogang Phiri, Ronaldo Maarman, Siphiwe Mahlangu, Samkele Sihlali, Sikhosonke Langa, Katlego Mohamme, Ryan Baartman, and Rivaldo Coetzee.

    This mass clearing of the decks paved the way for Monare to seek a new challenge elsewhere.



  • Thabang Monare, Sekhukhune United & Haashim Domingo, Cape Town City, January 2025.BackPagePix

    The Citizens signal their intent

    City were quick to express their delight at landing the former Bafana Bafana star, believing his arrival will be a game-changer for their ambitions.

    The club sees his experience as a vital asset in the grueling nature of the South African second tier.

    “We are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Thabang Monare. The Mother City welcomes you, Thabang,” the club announced in an official statement.

    Monare is the third official arrival for the Cape side in what is shaping up to be a busy transfer window.

    The Citizens have already acted to strengthen their backline, bringing in former player Parsley Fielies and securing the services of Bolivian international Marcelo Suárez.

    These moves suggest a club that is determined to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.



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  • Mothobi Mvala and Thabang Monare, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Restructuring for the new campaign

    The signing of Monare, Fielies, and Suárez highlights a clear strategy of squad restructuring.

    However, the club has also seen several big names depart as they balance the books and refresh the squad.

    High-profile first-team players such as Keagan Dolly, Njabulo Ngcobo, Bosnian forward Dzenan Zajmovic, left-back Sifiso Ngobeni, and midfielder Siphamandla Dondolo have all moved on.

    Furthermore, the club’s star attacker, Jaedin Rhodes, has completed a high-profile European move to the Austrian Bundesliga outfit SV Ried.

    All eyes will now be on the veteran to see if he can replicate his Pirates form in the Mother City.