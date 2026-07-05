Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Thabang Monare finds new home after Sekhukhune United exit

Cape Town City have pulled off a major coup in the National First Division by securing the signature of Thabang Monare.

The Citizens confirmed the acquisition of the former Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates midfielder on Sunday morning, bringing an end to the speculation regarding his next destination after he became a free agent.

Monare’s move comes after he parted ways with Babina Noko at the conclusion of the previous campaign.

Despite being 36 years old, the veteran showed he still has plenty to offer during the 2025/26 season, where he was a pillar of consistency in the middle of the park, making 32 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with two goals.







