Former manager claims free agent Dele Alli still believes he has the quality to play for Manchester United

Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Karl Robinson revealed that he offered Alli a chance to return to English football this summer. Robinson, who managed the player during his breakthrough years at MK Dons, crossed paths with Alli recently.

According to Robinson, he actively tried to recruit the midfielder for Salford City, but Alli dismissed the idea of dropping down to League Two. Robinson stated: “I would 100% give him a chance. I saw him in the gym in June, and I told him to come to Salford. But he probably looked at me and went, ‘gaffer, come on, I’m not doing that’.”