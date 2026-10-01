Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker endorses Emile Witbooi for Bafana Bafana nod - 'Soon he will be there and he will be a very good asset'

A new star is ascending in South African football, and his name is Emile Witbooi. The prodigious talent has become the talk of the town following a series of dazzling displays that have solidified his status as one of the nation’s most exciting gems.

Witbooi’s influence was impossible to ignore during the recent COSAFA Cup, where he acted as the creative engine behind a South African U20 side that punched their ticket to the upcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Having already shone at U15 and U17 levels, his effortless progression through the international setup indicates he is primed for a major breakthrough.

With each passing performance, the youngster proves he is ready to test himself at the highest level.



