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Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker endorses Emile Witbooi for Bafana Bafana nod - 'Soon he will be there and he will be a very good asset'
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The rise of a teenage sensation
A new star is ascending in South African football, and his name is Emile Witbooi. The prodigious talent has become the talk of the town following a series of dazzling displays that have solidified his status as one of the nation’s most exciting gems.
Witbooi’s influence was impossible to ignore during the recent COSAFA Cup, where he acted as the creative engine behind a South African U20 side that punched their ticket to the upcoming U20 Africa Cup of Nations.
Having already shone at U15 and U17 levels, his effortless progression through the international setup indicates he is primed for a major breakthrough.
With each passing performance, the youngster proves he is ready to test himself at the highest level.
Ramagalela gives his seal of approval
Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns frontman Rodney Ramagalela is convinced that Cape Town City’s teenage sensation Emile Witbooi is destined for the international stage.
The former PSL top scorer revealed to iDiski Times that he is captivated by the youngster’s technical prowess, insisting the starlet must be fast-tracked into the elite echelons of the game to fulfill his vast potential.
Ramagalela, who understands the pressure of representing South Africa’s biggest institutions, offered a glowing assessment of the playmaker's maturity.
He remarked: "Yoh! I’ve watched that boy; a very good player, very talented, very good understanding of the game," he said.
"He is one player I am looking forward to seeing at Bafana, and I believe with coach Pitso very soon he will be there and he will be a very good asset for the national team."
Given Ramagalela’s pedigree in the final third, such high praise suggests the Citizens' academy product could soon be the cornerstone of the Bafana setup.
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Keeping feet firmly on the ground
Success for any burgeoning talent often hinges on their inner circle, and in Witbooi’s case, he benefits from having a father who is a seasoned veteran of the domestic game.
Surprise Ralani has been instrumental in shielding the playmaker from the noise of the spotlight, keeping his feet firmly on the ground.
According to Ramagalela, it is this steady hand at home that has prevented the youngster from chasing a premature transfer, allowing him to refine his skills in the Western Cape instead.
Highlighting the impact of this mentorship, Ramagalela said: "I am happy that he is getting the right guidance from his father, Surprise Ralani. I know he is telling him the right stuff as a footballer to be able to know where to go.
"That’s why you see him he is still there at Cape Town City that says a lot about the advice he is getting."
By remaining with the Citizens, Witbooi is prioritising his long-term growth and regular game time over the allure of a high-profile move.
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The pathway to senior international football
The pathway toward a senior Bafana debut is already being paved for Witbooi, who is clearly on the radar of the country's top decision-makers.
His recent involvement with the Under-23 side during their exhibition matches in Algeria serves as a clear indication that the national hierarchy is monitoring his every move.
However, Ramagalela is adamant that the youngster's growth should not be rushed, arguing that a measured trajectory will ultimately secure a lucrative transfer that satisfies all parties.
Offering a final piece of advice on the wonderkid’s future, the retired marksman noted: "You don’t want to confuse the young man because he is playing well; you want to build him to be a very good player without confusing him into thinking he can play there; he must go there.
"When the time comes for him to move from Cape Town City, it will happen, and it’s gonna be a very great move for him."
Should he maintain this trajectory, it feels like only a matter of time before Mosimane hands the rising star his first full international cap.
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