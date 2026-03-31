Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Rivaldo Coetzee set to join Sekhukhune United? Jabu Mahlangu issues 'It's hot in the kitchen' warning
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Fresh start for a decorated star
Sekhukhune United are reportedly on the verge of signing Rivaldo Coetzee, with the versatile defender-turned-midfielder currently a free agent.
He enjoyed a highly successful spell at Mamelodi Sundowns but has since endured a challenging road back to full fitness after slipping down the pecking order due to recurring injuries.
The move to Babina Noko follows a period of training with the club in recent times, according to KickOff.
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Mahlangu voices his concerns
The former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Jabu Mahlangu has shared his thoughts on the move, offering both praise and a cautionary note.
While Mahlangu is thrilled to see a player of Coetzee’s technical ability back on the pitch, he is wary of the physical demands of joining a team mid-campaign without a proper baseline of fitness.
"Quality player, and I am happy Sekhukhune is giving him that opportunity," Mahlangu shared when discussing the move.
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'It's hot in the kitchen'
Many believe Coetzee’s talent has never been fully realised due to recurring injuries, which have also limited his role in Bafana Bafana.
Mahlangu notes that with the Premier Soccer League 'hot in the kitchen', joining a top-four-chasing team demands immediate intensity, a tough task for a player returning after months without competitive football or a full pre-season.
"We know that his downfall was injuries, more than anything. So, it's good to see him back, and I would have liked it if he started the season properly, with a proper pre-season, because right now, it's hot in the kitchen."
What comes next?
The timing of Coetzee's imminent arrival coincided with a crucial run of fixtures for Sekhukhune. Their next test comes on Easter Monday against AmaZulu FC at the Princess Magogo Stadium.
It remains to be seen how quickly the technical team will integrate Coetzee into the matchday squad, given his lack of recent game time.
If Coetzee can stay fit, Sekhukhune will have acquired one of the most technically gifted players in the country for free.
For the player, it represents a final chance to prove he belongs at the top level after his Sundowns exit. All eyes will be on the team sheet on Monday to see if the first step of this comeback begins in Durban.