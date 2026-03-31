Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Rivaldo Coetzee set to join Sekhukhune United? Jabu Mahlangu issues 'It's hot in the kitchen' warning

Sekhukhune United are reportedly on the verge of signing Rivaldo Coetzee, with the versatile defender-turned-midfielder currently a free agent.

He enjoyed a highly successful spell at Mamelodi Sundowns but has since endured a challenging road back to full fitness after slipping down the pecking order due to recurring injuries.

The move to Babina Noko follows a period of training with the club in recent times, according to KickOff.