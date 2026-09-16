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Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena and Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns star addresses Lebo Mothiba' struggles - 'He should go on loan'

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The striker's highly anticipated return to South African football has yet to spark into life, leaving many fans and pundits questioning his role at Downs. Having spent years in France with RC Strasbourg, the Bafana Bafana international was expected to dominate the Betway Premiership, but he currently finds himself on the periphery of the first team.

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    The style of play mismatch at Chloorkop

    Mamelodi Sundowns legend Sandile Ndlovu has offered a blunt assessment of why Lebo Mothiba is currently struggling to make an impact at the African champions.

    Despite arriving with a high reputation from Ligue 1, the 30-year-old striker has failed to find the back of the net in his three appearances this season, which include a frustrating one-minute cameo in the Betway Premiership.

    Ndlovu believes the issue lies not with the technical staff, but with the initial recruitment strategy that brought the former Strasbourg man to the club.

    "When it comes to Mothiba, I cannot blame the coach, Miguel [Cardoso], but the person who brought him to Sundowns," shares Ndlovu, speaking to KickOff.

    "When you sign a player, you must bring in someone who fits the style of the team."



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  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Tactical differences hindering Mothiba

    The tactical identity of Sundowns is built on intricate build-up play and quick combinations, a philosophy that Ndlovu feels is at odds with Mothiba's natural strengths as a traditional centre-forward.

    While the striker flourished in Europe by playing off the shoulder and occupying defenders, the Masandawana system requires a different profile of attacker.

    Ndlovu elaborated on this tactical clash, stating: "But now, his style and Sundowns' style are completely different.

    "That's why you hear people complaining that he is not scoring and he is contributing nothing to the team.

    "Even though the statistics support these opinions, the main issue is how Sundowns play and how Lebo plays. He could have fit perfectly at clubs like SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits. Sundowns prefer a ‘one-two passes’ style of football; they don't rely on crosses."





  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    A potential exit on the cards

    As the transfer window discussions continue to swirl around Chloorkop, the suggestion of a loan move has gained significant traction.

    Ndlovu, who was a prolific scorer during his own playing days, argues that a move to a team with less pressure and a more direct approach could be the catalyst needed to revive Mothiba's career.

    The former striker feels the transition period for Mothiba has already been exhausted without the desired results.

    "Whoever recommended him thought he would fit, but I don't think he has settled in well,” he adds.

    “It's overdue now because he has been at Sundowns for a while. He should go on loan to a team that suits his style of play."



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  • Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Finding the right fit for Bafana' star

    Mothiba’s pedigree is undeniable, having spent several successful years abroad, but the South African top flight presents a unique challenge that requires a specific tactical synergy.

    If Sundowns continue to prioritise their signature short-passing game, the physical presence of a striker like Mothiba may remain underutilised.

    With the competition for places at Sundowns being among the most intense on the continent, every minute on the field is precious.

    For a player who was once compared to the legendary Phil Masinga, the current situation is far from ideal.

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