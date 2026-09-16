Former Mamelodi Sundowns star addresses Lebo Mothiba' struggles - 'He should go on loan'

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Sandile Ndlovu has offered a blunt assessment of why Lebo Mothiba is currently struggling to make an impact at the African champions.

Despite arriving with a high reputation from Ligue 1, the 30-year-old striker has failed to find the back of the net in his three appearances this season, which include a frustrating one-minute cameo in the Betway Premiership.

Ndlovu believes the issue lies not with the technical staff, but with the initial recruitment strategy that brought the former Strasbourg man to the club.

"When it comes to Mothiba, I cannot blame the coach, Miguel [Cardoso], but the person who brought him to Sundowns," shares Ndlovu, speaking to KickOff.

"When you sign a player, you must bring in someone who fits the style of the team."







