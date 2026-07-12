Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena linked with a shock exit at Libyan giants Al Ittihad SC

Expectations were sky-high when Rhulani Mokwena arrived at Al Attihad SC back in March, tasking the South African coach with maintaining the momentum of a side that was unbeaten at the top of the table.

However, the anticipated dominance failed to materialise when the season reached its most critical phase during the playoffs.

While his tenure began respectably with three wins and a draw in the regular season, the wheels came off during the high-stakes playoff rounds.

A run of just two wins and two draws, compounded by a defeat, saw Al Ittihad slide down the standings, ultimately failing to secure a spot in the CAF inter-club competitions for next season.







