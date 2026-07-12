Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena linked with a shock exit at Libyan giants Al Ittihad SC
- Al Ittihad
A disappointing end to the campaign
Expectations were sky-high when Rhulani Mokwena arrived at Al Attihad SC back in March, tasking the South African coach with maintaining the momentum of a side that was unbeaten at the top of the table.
However, the anticipated dominance failed to materialise when the season reached its most critical phase during the playoffs.
While his tenure began respectably with three wins and a draw in the regular season, the wheels came off during the high-stakes playoff rounds.
A run of just two wins and two draws, compounded by a defeat, saw Al Ittihad slide down the standings, ultimately failing to secure a spot in the CAF inter-club competitions for next season.
- Al Ittihad
Cup final heartbreak seals fate
The pressure on Mokwena intensified following a bitter disappointment in the Libyan Cup final.
The club suffered a demoralising 2-0 defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals, Al-Ahli Tripoli, a result that left the supporters and management questioning the direction of the team heading into the 2026/27 cycle.
According to iDiski Times, the fallout from this failure has led to a mutual agreement between the club and the coach to sever ties.
Despite the initial excitement surrounding his appointment, the lack of silverware and the failure to qualify for continental football have made his position increasingly untenable.
- Backpagepix
Regrets over MC Alger departure
Mokwena’s move to Libya will likely be viewed as a missed opportunity, especially considering the success he walked away from in Algeria.
Before joining Al Ittihad, he was at the helm of MC Alger, where he had already secured the Algerian Super Cup and established a comfortable lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.
While Mokwena opted to chase a new project in Libya mid-season, his former side MC Alger went on to clinch the league title without him.
The contrast between his success in Algeria and the struggles in Tripoli has highlighted the volatility of coaching in one of Africa's most demanding football landscapes.
- MC Alger
Wider implications for the tactician
This potential exit marks another dramatic chapter in the career of the 39-year-old, whose stock remains high despite the recent setbacks.
Having previously led Wydad Athletic Club and Sundowns, Mokwena’s tactical acumen is rarely questioned, but his recent nomadic journey through North Africa has raised eyebrows among analysts.
With a return to the market now looking imminent, the former Masandawana boss will not be short of suitors.
Whether he looks for a return to the Premier Soccer League or evaluates another offer within the CAF region remains to be seen, but his brief and turbulent stint at Al Ittihad will serve as a cautionary tale of the risks involved in mid-season moves.
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