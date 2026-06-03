Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane opens up about the next steps in his coaching career: 'There are two or three options on that side'

The former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro has enjoyed a stellar start to life in the dugout, guiding Matebele FC to a respectable 10th-place finish in the Botswana top flight.

Despite the progress made on the pitch, Letsholonyane has revealed that his current deal has reached its conclusion, leaving his future in the air as he prepares for a historic exhibition match in Mexico.

Speaking on his current status, Letsholonyane confirmed to Soccer Laduma:

"As things stand, we still need to have a conversation with management.

"The Contract finished a few days ago, at the end of May, so we still have conversations to have.

"They know that there must be some sort of changes, and the changes are the financial situations.

"There must be a bit of an improvement within the club itself because if the club becomes financially stable, it means all of us are going to be okay."