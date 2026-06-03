Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane opens up about the next steps in his coaching career: 'There are two or three options on that side'
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Contract situation at Matebele FC
The former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro has enjoyed a stellar start to life in the dugout, guiding Matebele FC to a respectable 10th-place finish in the Botswana top flight.
Despite the progress made on the pitch, Letsholonyane has revealed that his current deal has reached its conclusion, leaving his future in the air as he prepares for a historic exhibition match in Mexico.
Speaking on his current status, Letsholonyane confirmed to Soccer Laduma:
"As things stand, we still need to have a conversation with management.
"The Contract finished a few days ago, at the end of May, so we still have conversations to have.
"They know that there must be some sort of changes, and the changes are the financial situations.
"There must be a bit of an improvement within the club itself because if the club becomes financially stable, it means all of us are going to be okay."
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Investment needed for Yeye to stay
While the South African tactician is open to extending his stay with his current employers, he has made it clear that additional resources are required to take the project to the next level.
The 42-year-old is looking for stability and growth within the club's infrastructure before committing to another term in Botswana.
He further added: "They are working on it. I think I’ll meet them around the 19th, 20th or 21st [of June] because I’ll be on that side, so we will have a conversation, and then I’ll decide whether we move on or I stay.
"To be honest with you, if someone were to come and invest in that project, that’s the team where I’d stay for another year or two."
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Interest from rival clubs
The former Amakhosi star's work has not gone unnoticed by other domestic rivals.
After being nominated for the Coach of the Season award, Letsholonyane’s stock is at an all-time high, and he admitted that other clubs have already sounded him out about a potential switch for the upcoming campaign.
Addressing the growing interest in his services, the coach stated: "There are two or three options on that side.
"I’ve spoken to two already in terms of interest being there from them, but with two of them, it was just a catch-up, not really into the details and whatnot."
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Praise from the national team coach
Letsholonyane’s impact on the development of young talent has been a hallmark of his tenure, earning him significant plaudits from high places.
Botswana national team head coach Morena Ramoreboli recently singled out the South African for his patient approach and the visible improvement in the players under his guidance.
Before making a final decision on his coaching path, Letsholonyane is set to travel to Mexico as part of the 2010 Bafana Bafana legacy squad.
'Yeye' will feature against a Mexican legends side on June 7, a brief return to the pitch before he settles back into the dugout to map out the next chapter of his managerial journey.