Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder opens up on post-retirement plans - 'I am currently pursuing the SAFA Diploma C License'

In a sport where the transition from player to retiree can often be turbulent, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Enocent Mkhabela is taking proactive steps to ensure his longevity in the game.

Currently captaining The Bees FC in the National First Division, the 37-year-old veteran has confirmed that he is already deep into the process of acquiring his coaching badges to prepare for his eventual hanging up of his boots.

The hard-tackling midfielder, who also enjoyed successful spells with SuperSport United and Platinum Stars, understands that at his age, the end of his playing days is on the horizon.

Rather than waiting for his contract to expire, Mkhabela is focused on self-empowerment through education.

By securing his credentials now, he hopes to transition seamlessly into technical roles, ensuring he remains financially independent and professionally relevant within the South African football fraternity for years to come.







