Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder opens up on post-retirement plans - 'I am currently pursuing the SAFA Diploma C License'
Securing the future beyond the pitch
In a sport where the transition from player to retiree can often be turbulent, former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Enocent Mkhabela is taking proactive steps to ensure his longevity in the game.
Currently captaining The Bees FC in the National First Division, the 37-year-old veteran has confirmed that he is already deep into the process of acquiring his coaching badges to prepare for his eventual hanging up of his boots.
The hard-tackling midfielder, who also enjoyed successful spells with SuperSport United and Platinum Stars, understands that at his age, the end of his playing days is on the horizon.
Rather than waiting for his contract to expire, Mkhabela is focused on self-empowerment through education.
By securing his credentials now, he hopes to transition seamlessly into technical roles, ensuring he remains financially independent and professionally relevant within the South African football fraternity for years to come.
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Mkhabela outlines coaching badge progress
Speaking openly about his academic and professional journey on the technical side of the game, Mkhabela revealed his current status in the coaching hierarchy.
"I am currently pursuing the SAFA Diploma C License. I have completed the first phase and am preparing for the second," Mkhabela informed KickOff.
This move places him among a growing cohort of active players who are looking to bridge the gap between the locker room and the dugout well before their final whistle blows.
Mkhabela is realistic about what the future holds, acknowledging that he may need to start from the bottom of the technical ladder to gain necessary experience.
"While I remain physically fit, age is a consideration.
"In the future, I may serve as an assistant coach or work with development teams, possibly as a Diski Development Coach [DDC], although that remains to be seen," he explained, showing a clear willingness to mentor the next generation of DStv Diski Challenge stars.
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Commitment to football and financial stability
The motivation behind these studies is not just a passion for tactics, but a desire for stability.
Mkhabela is adamant that he wants to be the master of his own destiny once he stops receiving a player's salary.
"When the time comes, I will accept any opportunities that arise because, upon retiring from playing, I wish to continue working in football and complete all necessary coaching qualifications.
"Currently, I am working towards my C License," the former Amakhosi man added during the interview.
He further elaborated on the importance of preparation to avoid the pitfalls many former professionals face after their careers end.
"I aim to empower myself while still playing to avoid relying on others financially in the future.
"I want to stay involved in the sport even after retiring," Mkhabela stated.
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Giving back to the Nkomazi community
Beyond his personal ambitions, Mkhabela is driven by a desire to act as a beacon of hope for his home community.
He views his coaching journey as a way to provide alternative paths for youth who might otherwise fall into social ills.
"My goal is to become a role model who gives back to the community and helps prevent young people from engaging in negative activities such as substance abuse. I want to instill hope in the people of Nkomazi," the veteran midfielder passionately declared.
He concluded by highlighting the importance of recognising diverse talents outside of traditional academic routes, hoping his transition serves as an inspiration for those with athletic gifts.
"Not everyone is suited for formal education; some rely on the talents bestowed upon them by God," Mkhabela noted.
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