Golden Arrows 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Last star player we had was Itu Khune; We need to be honest about Amakhosi youngsters; Sign Junior Dion or Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya'

Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs played out a goalless draw at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Debutant Renaldo Leaner produced an excellent save in the eighth minute to deny Junior Dion a chance to hand the KwaZulu-Natal side an early lead.

Amakhosi continued to push for the opener and eventually forced a mistake inside the Abafana Bes'thende penalty area. Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso was penalised for a dangerous challenge on Faiz Abrahams, handing Chiefs a golden opportunity from the spot.

However, Lebohang Maboe was unable to capitalise as his penalty was kept out by Thakasani Mbanjwa, who produced another crucial save to keep the scores level.









The second half saw the game open up, with both teams creating promising opportunities as they pushed for the breakthrough. But, neither team could find the finishing touch to turn their chances into goals.

The final whistle confirmed a share of the spoils, with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what supporters had to say about the encounter.