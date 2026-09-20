Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Luke Baartman, Kaizer Chiefs & Osborn Maluleke Golden ArrowsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Golden Arrows 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs: 'Last star player we had was Itu Khune; We need to be honest about Amakhosi youngsters; Sign Junior Dion or Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya'

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Milford FC
Milford FC
R. Leaner
J. Dion
T. Mbanjwa
L. Maboe
F. Da Cruz
F. Abrahams
N. Mabaso

Amakhosi were left frustrated as the Glamour Boys dropped two points, settling for a share of the spoils with Abafana Bes'thende in the final Betway Premiership clash before the international break. Fernando Da Cruz’s charges had a big opportunity to snatch maximum points, but Thakasani Mbanjwa produced a save when it mattered most.

Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs played out a goalless draw at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Debutant Renaldo Leaner produced an excellent save in the eighth minute to deny Junior Dion a chance to hand the KwaZulu-Natal side an early lead.

Amakhosi continued to push for the opener and eventually forced a mistake inside the Abafana Bes'thende penalty area. Ntandoyenkosi Mabaso was penalised for a dangerous challenge on Faiz Abrahams, handing Chiefs a golden opportunity from the spot.

However, Lebohang Maboe was unable to capitalise as his penalty was kept out by Thakasani Mbanjwa, who produced another crucial save to keep the scores level.



The second half saw the game open up, with both teams creating promising opportunities as they pushed for the breakthrough. But, neither team could find the finishing touch to turn their chances into goals.

The final whistle confirmed a share of the spoils, with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what supporters had to say about the encounter.

  • Itumeleng KhuneBackpagepix

    Why settle for average?

    I look at this squad, and I'm thinking to myself: Is this all we have? Like, Khosi, what is the real issue? Why can't you get us high-quality players? Why do you settle for average? The last star player we had was Khune, a goalkeeper even - ZaKes89


    • Advertisement
  • Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Someone else is selecting players

    There is either something very wrong with our coaching department, or someone else is selecting these players in this team. Miguel is always there, but he is a weakness. Mmodi keeps coming back, but he gives us nothing 🤷 Something is very wrong; every coach does it. Why - Vezi Tami


  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Great save

    Learner, wow, what a save! It would've gone in if it was Bvuma or Petersen 😭 - Sanelisiwe_asi

    We all know it could've been a goal if it was the other guy 🤣 - Nuna

    We have a keeper here🥹 - Glamourbuoy

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Mfundo Vilakazi Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Concerns around Vilakazi

    It is painful to see how badly football has retired this boy at such a young age. Amakhosi fans, we need to be honest about Kaizer Chiefs' youngsters 🤞🏽🥺😔😔😭💔 - TheRealest201


  • Junior Dion Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Buy a striker

    We need a striker - Christopher Nephawe Sikhau

    Sign Dion or Ngwenya for these youngish boys, and you'll eat - Shazma

    Get us a striker before the transfer window closes. Please - TauYaPhaahla01

  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs died years ago

    Kaizer Chiefs is no longer a team to compete. I mean, most of these players don't deserve to play for KC, unfortunately in football, you have to spend money to buy quality players if you want to have a good team - Siya

    The real Kaizer Chiefs died years ago... Let's accept that and expect relegation not too long into the future - Vuyo Mrashula