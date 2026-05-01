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Former Kaizer Chiefs coach slams Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou's 'karate' Soweto derby comments as 'disrespectful'
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Middendorp questions Ouaddou's leadership
The fallout from the 1-1 draw between the two Soweto giants has intensified after Ernst Middendorp took to social media to express his disapproval of Abdeslam Ouaddou’s conduct.
The Orlando Pirates coach had previously raised eyebrows by suggesting that Amakhosi were very happy with one point, but it was his description of the game's physicality that drew Middendorp's ire.
Writing on his LinkedIn account, Middendorp argued that the Moroccan's comments were a deflection tactic.
"The 'karate' comment is rooted in frustration. It reflects the coach who experienced the match as overly physical and lacking flow," the veteran German coach stated.
He further noted that at the elite level, a manager must frame the narrative professionally rather than reacting purely on emotion.
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The 'karate' controversy explained
The controversy stems from Ouaddou's scathing assessment of the match, where he claimed his players were targeted by aggressive tackling.
"Because (of) what I have seen, I don't know if I can say I have seen a football game or karate today (Sunday), and I don't want to disrespect other sports but today was not a football game," Ouaddou said in his original post-match analysis.
Middendorp believes such language is detrimental to the game and the club's image.
"By labelling the game in that way… he shifts attention away from tactical, structural or decision-making aspects and places it onto external elements, physicality, officiating!" Middendorp explained.
He warned that while this might offer short-term protection for the squad, "it carries clear risks" and can be viewed as "disrespectful towards Kaizer Chiefs."
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Standard of communication at the top level
Middendorp, who is no stranger to heated derby environments himself, emphasised that a top-tier coach must act as a lightning rod for pressure rather than creating "noise" in the media.
"At elite level, communication is part of performance. A top coach absorbs emotional pressure and translates it into clarity, direction and accountability. This statement does not do that," he added.
The German concluded his assessment by acknowledging the human element of the job while maintaining his high expectations.
"It is not a scandal, not something to be ashamed of! It is a human reaction under pressure but below the standard of composed, purposeful leadership expected at (the) top level," the former Amakhosi boss concluded, highlighting the massive expectations placed on those leading the country's biggest clubs.
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What comes next for Pirates and Chiefs?
For Kaizer Chiefs, they move onto a fixture that could define all three top clubs' season as they face Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versveld on May 6 in a clash that could have a significant say in the title race.
Pirates will be hoping for a favour from their Soweto rivals after their tough away trip to face Stellenbosch on Saturday May 5.
As it stands, Sundowns top the league with 61 points from 26 matches, Pirates are two points behind on 59 and Chiefs are a distant third on 47 points but still in the final CAF Confederation Cup qualification place.