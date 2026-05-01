Former Kaizer Chiefs coach slams Orlando Pirates' Abdeslam Ouaddou's 'karate' Soweto derby comments as 'disrespectful'

The fallout from the 1-1 draw between the two Soweto giants has intensified after Ernst Middendorp took to social media to express his disapproval of Abdeslam Ouaddou’s conduct.

The Orlando Pirates coach had previously raised eyebrows by suggesting that Amakhosi were very happy with one point, but it was his description of the game's physicality that drew Middendorp's ire.

Writing on his LinkedIn account, Middendorp argued that the Moroccan's comments were a deflection tactic.

"The 'karate' comment is rooted in frustration. It reflects the coach who experienced the match as overly physical and lacking flow," the veteran German coach stated.

He further noted that at the elite level, a manager must frame the narrative professionally rather than reacting purely on emotion.



