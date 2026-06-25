Former Kaizer Chiefs coach commends Bafana Bafana's improvement from first World Cup match – ‘Our football proved the point’
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Historic progress for the national team
Hugo Broos has been widely credited for orchestrating South Africa's historic run into the Last 32 of the FIFA World Cup.
Bafana Bafana defied the odds by securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea, a result that confirmed their place in the knockout phase and silenced many of the Belgian tactician's early-tournament detractors.
The significance of the achievement cannot be understated, as it represents a new frontier for South African football on the global stage.
After years of near-misses and early exits, the current crop of players has managed to break the ceiling, largely thanks to the disciplined tactical approach instilled by the veteran head coach during his five-year tenure.
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Dos Santos hails tactical masterclass
Speaking to KickOff, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Sergio Dos Santos could not hide his delight at the team's performance.
"Hallelujah! Viva! What an incredible and fantastic result," Dos Santos exclaimed.
"I'm so happy Broos proved the point, the boys proved the point, and our football proved the point.
"In the first game against Mexico, he knew he had to be cautious."
Dos Santos defended Broos’ approach in the opening match against the hosts, which had initially drawn criticism from some sections of the media and fans.
"You're playing against the host nation, which has a very good team, and he knew that if Mexico scored, Bafana would be under a lot of pressure," the former Amakhosi boss explained, noting that the cautious start was a necessary foundation for their eventual success.
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Broos credited for squad management
Despite the external pressure often associated with the Bafana Bafana hot seat, Dos Santos believes Broos remained steadfast in his vision.
Under his guidance, the team has shown a level of maturity that was previously lacking.
"He knows which players to use in which games.
"He knows what he's got.
"In the five years he's been with us, he's done an incredible job.
"He is not stupid," Dos Santos added.
This continuity has allowed the players to grow into their roles, appearing far more comfortable in the high-stakes environment of a World Cup.
The technical team's ability to manage the squad's energy and tactical shifts between matches was highlighted as a key factor in their progression from the group stages.
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Midfield dominance and the road ahead
The improvement between the opening game and the decisive South Korea fixture was stark.
"In the first game, the players were kicking, tripping people.
"They couldn't handle the pressure. But they improved in their next match," Dos Santos observed.
"In their last match against South Korea, the boys showed they can play.
"They were motivated. Their marking was good, and the work rate in midfield was fantastic."
Bafana Bafana now turn their attention to a massive Last 32 clash against co-hosts Canada this Sunday.
The match is scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Stadium, where the South African public will be hoping Broos can lead his side even further into the history books as the tournament reaches its business end.