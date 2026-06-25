Former Kaizer Chiefs coach commends Bafana Bafana's improvement from first World Cup match – ‘Our football proved the point’

Hugo Broos has been widely credited for orchestrating South Africa's historic run into the Last 32 of the FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana defied the odds by securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea, a result that confirmed their place in the knockout phase and silenced many of the Belgian tactician's early-tournament detractors.

The significance of the achievement cannot be understated, as it represents a new frontier for South African football on the global stage.

After years of near-misses and early exits, the current crop of players has managed to break the ceiling, largely thanks to the disciplined tactical approach instilled by the veteran head coach during his five-year tenure.