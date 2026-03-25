Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson sets new goal 'to develop a Barcelona' in ambitious project

“I want to develop a Barcelona, if you think about it. Not many people know this: Barcelona is a sporting club rather than a football club. Al Ahly is a sporting club, not a football club," said Johnson.

“The idea is to try to open up as many opportunities as possible for the kids, for the underprivileged children. We aim to keep them grounded as long as we can. That is, before they can enter a professional or high-performance environment.

“I am looking at the holistic approach to athletes. For example, what do you do with a 17-year-old athlete when you tell him he is not good enough to make it? This is the devastating news many kids have to face.

"You were told from the age of seven that you were going to make it, but were suddenly told the opposite at 17? How do kids handle that? This centre will be able to do that," added the veteran coach.

“Oftentimes, kids face this news and end up turning to alcohol and drugs. They face depression and things like that. We are looking to get funding.”