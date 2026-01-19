Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Star joins foreign club, 'appointment strengthens technical structures'

Eswatini Premier League outfit Mbabane Highlanders AM Football Club have confirmed the appointment of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Brilliant Khuzwayo.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who retired in 2019 after a move from Amakhosi to Bucs, has been added to Highlanders FC's technical bench.

The club, which has former Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize in its administrative ranks, has been on a strengthening mission. Since he left for the Eswatini club after Royal AM was dissolved, Mkhize has been hunting in South Africa for players, and now another South African joins the club's technical bench.

Recently, they confirmed the signing of Zwelihle Phewa and Nkosivumile Zulu, along with midfielder Smiso Gumede. Now, Khuzwayo has been appointed in another statement move aimed at helping the club become even more competitive.

Sitting 10th on the league's standings, Mbabane Highlanders hope that Khuzwayo's arrival will help them turn the tide and win as many games as possible this season, which will help them finish in a respectable position.