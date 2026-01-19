Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates Star joins foreign club, 'appointment strengthens technical structures'
Ex-SA star lands new job
Eswatini Premier League outfit Mbabane Highlanders AM Football Club have confirmed the appointment of former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star Brilliant Khuzwayo.
The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, who retired in 2019 after a move from Amakhosi to Bucs, has been added to Highlanders FC's technical bench.
The club, which has former Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize in its administrative ranks, has been on a strengthening mission. Since he left for the Eswatini club after Royal AM was dissolved, Mkhize has been hunting in South Africa for players, and now another South African joins the club's technical bench.
Recently, they confirmed the signing of Zwelihle Phewa and Nkosivumile Zulu, along with midfielder Smiso Gumede. Now, Khuzwayo has been appointed in another statement move aimed at helping the club become even more competitive.
Sitting 10th on the league's standings, Mbabane Highlanders hope that Khuzwayo's arrival will help them turn the tide and win as many games as possible this season, which will help them finish in a respectable position.
Khuzwayo deal confirmed
"Mbabane Highlanders AM Football Club is pleased to confirm the appointment of Brilliant Khuzwayo to the club's technical team, with immediate effect," the club announced.
"A former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Khuzwayo, joins The Black Bull with vast top-flight experience from the South African Premier Soccer League, coupled with international exposure through Bafana Bafana. His professionalism, technical insight, and contemporary approach to the game are expected to play a key role in driving performance and player development across the club.
"The appointment reflects Mbabane Highlanders AM's continued focus on strengthening its technical structures and embedding high-performance standards that support the club's long-term ambitions, both on and off the pitch," it added.
"Mbabane Highlanders AM extends a warm welcome to Brilliant Khuzwayo and wishes him every success as he begins this new chapter with The Black Bull family."
Why Khuzwayo retired early
A niggling injury saw the goalkeeper retire in 2019 after he left Chiefs and joined their Soweto rivals, Pirates.
He was signed by Bucs, who had hopes that his arrival would strengthen their goalkeeping department. However, the injury persisted, and things did not go as planned, and he eventually retired.
However, Khuzwayo said he was glad that Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza did everything possible to help him heal and return to the pitch.
"I think at Pirates, Dr Irvin Khoza did everything. I don't think there is a place in South Africa I didn't go [or do] anything that will make my ankle feel better," Khuzwayo said then.
"We did everything with Dr Irvin: travelling to Mpumalanga and travelling to Venda to get people who will try to sort it out. A lot of Inyanga that I went to.
"They would say, 'I'm gonna do this, do this, and do this, and your ankle will be fine. We tried everything. I remember going to Mozambique and Swaziland at night with Happy Jele, trying to fix the ankle. We did everything."
SA talents cross borders
Recently, Chiefs star Bobo Sima joined Botswana Premiership side Mochudi Centre Chiefs. In fact, he made a winning debut for the club when they defeated Extension Gunners 1-0 on Saturday and extended their winning run to two games.
At Mochudi Centre Chiefs, he joins Tefo 'Chippa' Mofokeng, who joined the club on loan from Pirates during the off-season transfer window.
Elsewhere, Amakhosi's loanee Xolani Cossa is playing for Black Lions and has scored two goals for them: one against Matebele FC on his debut, before another goal that came on Saturday during their 2-1 win over Santa Green.