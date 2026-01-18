Kaizer Chiefs loanees shine! Former Orlando Pirates slayer scores again as young defender dazzles on debut
Cossa strikes
Kaizer Chiefs loanee Xolani Cossa scored to help his Botswana Premiership team, Black Lions, to register a 2-1 win over Santa Green.
The 21-year-old, who scored against Matebele FC on his debut, just needed five minutes on the pitch to strike and put Black Lions in the lead. Misani Thupa scored the second goal for the away side in the 45th minute.
Although Black Lions conceded a second-half goal, they remained tight and finally collected the three points.
Winless run ends
The victory ended Black Lions' winless run that had stretched to five games; the club had lost to Gaborone United, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, and Nico United and dropped points in draws against Calendar Stars and Police XI.
The Saturday win increased their points to 16 after 15 games, and they are 10th in the Premiership standings.
Their next match will be against Nico United on January 24.
Sima makes winning start
Meanwhile, Amakhosi's Bobo Sima made a winning debut for Mochudi Centre Chiefs, who defeated Extension Gunners 1-0 on Saturday and extended their winning run to two games.
Sima, 20, played just days after completing the move to join the Botswana top-flight side.
The victory kept Sima and Orlando Pirates loanee Tefo Mofokeng's side in the title race; after 15 games, Mochudi Centre Chiefs are fourth with 27 points.
Gaborone United, who have played 13 games, and Jwaneng Galaxy, with the same number of matches played, are first and second with 35 and 32 points, respectively.
The next game for Sima and Mofokeng will be against Tafic FC on January 25.
Amakhosi sign deal with Botswana clubs
Cossa and Sima produced impressive performances after Amakhosi entered into a strategic partnership with the two Botswana clubs, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Black Lions.
The teams hope to benefit from the collaboration, which will make player transfer between them a smooth process. Chiefs players from the reserve team are expected to benefit immensely from the deal, as they are assured of first-team minutes, something that is not guaranteed at Naturena.
"Black Lions President Tendani Sebata today met with Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung and the club’s DDC coach, Dillon Sheppard, at Naturena," Black Lions said as they announced the deal with the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.
"The meeting focused on strengthening relations between the two clubs and exchanging ideas on football development, as well as the loan of top-quality player Xolani Cossa to Black Lions."