Kaizer Chiefs loanee Xolani Cossa scored to help his Botswana Premiership team, Black Lions, to register a 2-1 win over Santa Green.

The 21-year-old, who scored against Matebele FC on his debut, just needed five minutes on the pitch to strike and put Black Lions in the lead. Misani Thupa scored the second goal for the away side in the 45th minute.

Although Black Lions conceded a second-half goal, they remained tight and finally collected the three points.