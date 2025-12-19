Former English Premier League star views 2025 AFCON as Bafana Bafana's 'perfect opportunity to rewrite history' and points at the edge Hugo Broos' men have in Morocco

“We have a perfect opportunity to rewrite history with the current squad because next year it will be 30 years since we last won it,” Bartlett said as per Sowetan Live.

“So, imagine if our team can go all the way and win it 30 years later, and that is ideally what we are hoping for. Any game in any tournament format is difficult, but our players know exactly what it takes to get to a semi-final and also the final hurdle and go all the way.

"So, that mentality is what Hugo Broos has definitely worked on, because the players now have a stronger mindset and are mentally tougher than before.

“We can improve on our set plays, and that is one of the aspects that worldwide has become very massive," added the former Charlton Athletic forward.

“If you look at European football, if you can’t score goals the normal way of breaking down teams, then set plays have become something big. Maybe a variation in that can help us in our games because we can surprise a few teams.

“You don’t have to be the tallest players on the field to score goals; it’s just a matter of having different set plays with variation in order to get your best players free.”