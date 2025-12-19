Former English Premier League star views 2025 AFCON as Bafana Bafana's 'perfect opportunity to rewrite history' and points at the edge Hugo Broos' men have in Morocco
Bafana chasing AFCON history
Bafana Bafana arrive at the 2025 AFCON finals determined to lift the continental crown for the first time since their historic triumph in 1996.
Coach Hugo Broos brings proven pedigree to the task, having guided Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017.
His past success has raised hopes that he can inspire South Africa to another unforgettable title run.
Former Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett believes Broos’ side has a genuine chance to make history in Morocco and identifies what could be an edge for Bafana over their opponents.
Bartlett knows what it takes to win AFCON, having been part of the iconic 1996 championship-winning squad.
Bartlett on Bafana's mentality
“We have a perfect opportunity to rewrite history with the current squad because next year it will be 30 years since we last won it,” Bartlett said as per Sowetan Live.
“So, imagine if our team can go all the way and win it 30 years later, and that is ideally what we are hoping for. Any game in any tournament format is difficult, but our players know exactly what it takes to get to a semi-final and also the final hurdle and go all the way.
"So, that mentality is what Hugo Broos has definitely worked on, because the players now have a stronger mindset and are mentally tougher than before.
“We can improve on our set plays, and that is one of the aspects that worldwide has become very massive," added the former Charlton Athletic forward.
“If you look at European football, if you can’t score goals the normal way of breaking down teams, then set plays have become something big. Maybe a variation in that can help us in our games because we can surprise a few teams.
“You don’t have to be the tallest players on the field to score goals; it’s just a matter of having different set plays with variation in order to get your best players free.”
New Bafana stars to emerge from AFCON
After being a bit-part player at the last AFCON edition in Ivory Coast, Oswin Appollis is expected to be one of Bafana's top performers in Morocco after establishing himself as a key national team member in the past year.
"I think Oswin has made a very big progression," said Broos.
"When I saw him playing in his former team [Polokwane City], okay, the qualities were there, but yes, it was only in an offensive way.
"I think Owin became more mature now that he’s playing at Pirates. I think his coach is helping a lot. I see him working now. He is working a lot. He is dangerous on he baller. He has good passing.
"He has become very important for Orlando Pirates, and he has also become very important for Bafana Bafana in recent games. He scores goals," added the Belgian.
"He is always dangerous when he is on the ball, and he helps us a lot off the ball. Even though he is small, he has the energy of someone higher [taller] than him."
Also, the likes of Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi are debutants expected to take this tournament by storm.
What comes next?
Bafana have arrived in Morocco after touching down in the North African country on Thursday.
The team has now set its full focus on preparations for their Group B opener against Angola on Monday.
Victory in that match would be crucial, especially with a daunting clash against Egypt awaiting them in their second group game next Friday.
Broos has stressed the importance of beating Angola to ensure his side goes into the Egypt encounter without the pressure of needing a result.
“We just have to focus on the next days and certainly try to have a good start. The difference now is that we play the first game against Angola, then we play against the favourites in our group, Egypt,” said Broos.
“So, imagine if we don’t win against Angola, then you play with a knife [on the throat], and we have to avoid that. We have to win that first game.
“We have to be ready from the first minute, and I’m sure that we will," he concluded.