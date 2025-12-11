Hugo Broos credits Abdeslam Ouaddou for Oswin Appollis' 'very big progression' as expectations rise on Orlando Pirates star ahead of Bafana Bafana's 2025 AFCON campaign
Oswin Appollis has firmly established himself as one of Orlando Pirates’ key players in his debut season at the Soweto giants after arriving from Polokwane City.
His impressive club form has translated to the national team, where he has become an important figure for Bafana Bafana, especially in their final push for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.
The winger has scored four goals and provided six assists in 22 matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers.
His consistency has elevated his profile as one of the best-performing South African footballers at the moment.
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has praised Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou for the significant role he has played in improving Appollis’ game.
Broos hails Ouaddou over Appollis
Broos sees Appollis as having made significant progress after joining the Soweto giants, evolving from a player known mostly for his attacking qualities into a more complete and mature footballer.
The former Cameroon coach has noted the player's energy, creativity and improved passing.
"I think Oswin has made a very big progression," said Broos as per KickOff.
"When I saw him playing in his former team, okay, the qualities were there, but yes, it was only in an offensive way.
"I think Owin became more mature now that he’s playing at Pirates. I think his coach is helping a lot. I see him working now. He is working a lot. He is dangerous on he baller. He has good passing.
"He has become very important for Orlando Pirates, and he has also become very important for Bafana Bafana in recent games. He scores goals," added the Belgian.
"He is always dangerous when he is on the ball, and he helps us a lot off the ball. Even though he is small, he has the energy of someone higher [taller] than him."
AFCON test for Appollis
Appollis heads to the upcoming AFCON in Morocco with far bigger expectations on his shoulders after being just a bit-part player at the previous edition.
Although Pirates made an early exit from this season’s CAF Champions League, the experience he gained in continental football was invaluable to help him at AFCON.
His growth under Ouaddou is also expected to reflect more prominently on the international stage, especially with the player eyeing the World Cup.
Strong performances at AFCON could strengthen his chances of making the World Cup squad.
They could also boost his prospects of attracting interest from European clubs.
Appollis says Pirates move was 'the right decision'
Before signing for the Buccaneers, Appollis was also linked with other giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.
But he opted for Pirates where he instantly became a hit and his latest exploits was a Man of the Match performance in the Carling Knockout final against Matrumo Gallants last weekend.
The former SuperSport United man says he never thought twice about joining the Buccaneers because he trusted their pedigree of consistently reaching cup finals and winning trophies.
He adds that his decision has already proven to be the right one as he praises the Ouaddou-led technical team and hails the collective effort shown by the Pirates squad.
“I didn’t hesitate when Pirates wanted me because I knew they will always be in a Cup final and always have trophies and I’m happy I made the right decision," said Appollis as per Soccer Laduma after the Carling Knockout final.
“And like I said we have to give credit to the whole team, the players on the bench who came on and changed the game. The technical team and for that I’m very proud of the team."