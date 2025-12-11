Hugo Broos credits Abdeslam Ouaddou for Oswin Appollis' 'very big progression' as expectations rise on Orlando Pirates star ahead of Bafana Bafana's 2025 AFCON campaign

Oswin Appollis has firmly established himself as one of Orlando Pirates’ key players in his debut season at the Soweto giants after arriving from Polokwane City.

His impressive club form has translated to the national team, where he has become an important figure for Bafana Bafana, especially in their final push for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The winger has scored four goals and provided six assists in 22 matches across all competitions for the Buccaneers.

His consistency has elevated his profile as one of the best-performing South African footballers at the moment.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has praised Pirates mentor Abdeslam Ouaddou for the significant role he has played in improving Appollis’ game.