Hugo Broos adamant Bafana Bafana can't afford to play Egypt in AFCON 'with a knife on throat' as he anticipates a tough outing after winning Bronze in initial edition

Having won a Bronze in 2023 put Bafana Bafana in a different bracket, as explained by coach Broos.

He argues that only a handful of teams took South Africa seriously back then, but it will not be the case in Morocco since they already know what they are coming up against.

“I have already told the players that our status is a little different from the previous AFCON. In the previous AFCON, we were just one of the teams. Maybe today we are one of the teams that can win AFCON,” the former Cameroon coach told the media.

“That means, I’m sure of it, that our opponents will have a different mindset when they play against us than they did two years ago. We have to be prepared for that.

“I’m not nervous because I still believe in what I did in the past years in the team, even when there are some new players, young players with us. But I know what we can do, I know how good we are," Broos added.

“To see the progression of Bafana in the last two years, then you have in mind the game against Nigeria a few months ago, now we can also play with power, we can also resist power. That means we don’t have to be afraid of AFCON. I also read left and right that some countries are saying that South Africa can win AFCON.

“So maybe we are now one of the favourites, the many favourites because when you see the teams who are now at AFCON, and you compare two years ago, I think this AFCON will be much tougher," he added.