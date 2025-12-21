Former Egypt and Al Ahly coach believes 'South Africa will do well at AFCON' & Al Ahli Tripoli mentor reveals plans to sign players from Orlando Pirates-dominated Bafana Bafana squad as he has 'been watching them'

“Obviously, it’s a group that will not be easy. I’m expecting Egypt and South Africa to qualify from this group,” El Badry told FARPost.

“As for South Africa, they have some young players, very good players, and talented players. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect between Egypt and South Africa. Chances are good for both of them; there could be a draw, Egypt can win, or South Africa can win.

“It will also depend on the teams’ motivation on the day. That will influence the way the teams play. But with just one mistake, a team can lose the game. I say Egypt and South Africa will qualify from this group also because Angola are not as strong as they were maybe four or five years ago," he added.

"You see players like Mabululu are getting old. I can’t say much about Zimbabwe. Both Egypt and South Africa can even reach the final, but it’s difficult to say which team will win AFCON.

“South Africa will do well at AFCON, and I have confidence in their players."