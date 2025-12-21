Former Egypt and Al Ahly coach believes 'South Africa will do well at AFCON' & Al Ahli Tripoli mentor reveals plans to sign players from Orlando Pirates-dominated Bafana Bafana squad as he has 'been watching them'
How far can Bafana go in AFCON?
As the Africa Cup of Nations extravaganza is set to kick off in Morocco, Bafana Bafana have been listed as one of the teams that can win the tournament.
In Ivory Coast, the 1996 African champions finished in third place, and the ambition is to go a step further this time around. However, they face a challenge as they are in the same group as the Pharaohs, Angola, and Zimbabwe, a pool that has been described as one of the toughest.
Former Al Ahly head coach Hossam El Badry, who is also a CAF Champions League winner with the Egyptian heavyweights, has predicted that Bafana, alongside Egypt, will do well in the competition.
Egypt, SA tipped to advance
“Obviously, it’s a group that will not be easy. I’m expecting Egypt and South Africa to qualify from this group,” El Badry told FARPost.
“As for South Africa, they have some young players, very good players, and talented players. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect between Egypt and South Africa. Chances are good for both of them; there could be a draw, Egypt can win, or South Africa can win.
“It will also depend on the teams’ motivation on the day. That will influence the way the teams play. But with just one mistake, a team can lose the game. I say Egypt and South Africa will qualify from this group also because Angola are not as strong as they were maybe four or five years ago," he added.
"You see players like Mabululu are getting old. I can’t say much about Zimbabwe. Both Egypt and South Africa can even reach the final, but it’s difficult to say which team will win AFCON.
“South Africa will do well at AFCON, and I have confidence in their players."
Bafana's mental strength assessed
El Badry's assessment of the South African side comes days after former Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett said he believes Broos’ team can win AFCON.
“We have a perfect opportunity to rewrite history with the current squad because next year it will be 30 years since we last won it,” Bartlett said.
“So, imagine if our team can go all the way and win it 30 years later, and that is ideally what we are hoping for. Any game in any tournament format is difficult, but our players know exactly what it takes to get to a semi-final and also the final hurdle and go all the way.
"So, that mentality is what Hugo Broos has definitely worked on, because the players now have a stronger mindset and are mentally tougher than before."
Salah's problem
The English Premier League winner is heading to AFCON after an explosive tirade against Liverpool. Mohamed Salah's form has also been a question, but the Egyptian tactician does not see that as a problem that will recur in AFCON.
“No, I don’t think Salah’s problems will affect the way he performs or the team. His problems won’t show,” El Badry continued.
“Salah will be strong; he will fight. Besides him, we have [Manchester City striker Omar] Marmoush, Trezeguet, and Zizo. Those are strong attacking players."
Interest in SA stars
Meanwhile, the Al Ahli Tripoli coach has expressed his interest in South African players.
“You know I’m in Libya and looking for players in South Africa. I want a scoring striker and a midfielder. I’m following players in South Africa, and I need a number eight, a number six, and a number seven," he revealed.
"For those positions, I can trust players from South Africa. I have been watching them.”
El Badry’s demand for a striker comes at a time when Tshegofatso Mabasa’s future at Orlando Pirates attracts speculation.