Former Bafana Bafana star Benedict Vilakazi issues Orlando Pirates title warning despite Mamelodi Sundowns slip - 'It’s not over yet, but...'
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Destiny in the Buccaneers' hands
The PSL title race was blown wide open on Wednesday as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld.
That result has effectively shifted the gears in the hunt for silverware, handing Orlando Pirates the keys to the kingdom: win every remaining game, and the title returns to Soweto.
Yet, despite the sudden surge of optimism surrounding the Buccaneers, Benedict Vilakazi has warned his former side against getting ahead of themselves.
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'They must still go out there and win'
"It’s not over yet, but Pirates do have an advantage now, because if they win all their games, they will be champions.
"They should not rest on their laurels and think it’s done already... they must still go out there and win their last three matches," Vilakazi told Sowetan.
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Beware the Brazilians' goal-scoring threat
While the Soweto giants currently boast a superior goal difference compared to Sundowns, Vilakazi believes the gap is not insurmountable.
With the Brazilians having dominated the domestic scene for nearly a decade, Tso is adamant that the defending champions cannot be written off until the final whistle of the campaign.
“I really think both teams will win their remaining games, so it will all come down to goal difference.
"Sundowns are capable of scoring many goals in their last two games, hence I am saying Pirates should not relax...they must also try to score as many goals in their last three games,” the Bafana Bafana legend added.
Pirates currently sit second in the table, three points behind the Chloorkop club, but have a crucial game in hand over the leaders.
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What comes next for Buccaneers?
The title race is on a knife-edge as we head into a pivotal weekend of action. The Bucs face a potential banana skin on Saturday when they take on basement-dwellers Magesi FC.
If the Buccaneers can successfully navigate their remaining hurdles, including a crunch clash against Durban City, they could finally knock the Chloorkop giants off their perch.
With Sundowns expected to push for maximum points from their final two fixtures, the Sea Robbers cannot afford a single slip-up in their three remaining games if they are to finally shatter the Brazilians' stranglehold on the league crown.