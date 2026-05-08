Former Bafana Bafana star Benedict Vilakazi issues Orlando Pirates title warning despite Mamelodi Sundowns slip - 'It’s not over yet, but...'

The PSL title race was blown wide open on Wednesday as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld.

That result has effectively shifted the gears in the hunt for silverware, handing Orlando Pirates the keys to the kingdom: win every remaining game, and the title returns to Soweto.

Yet, despite the sudden surge of optimism surrounding the Buccaneers, Benedict Vilakazi has warned his former side against getting ahead of themselves.