Former Bafana Bafana defender says Hugo Broos can still make changes to his preliminary World Cup squad - 'We've got champions on our side'

Hugo Broos finds himself in the spotlight as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies.

The Belgian tactician has already named a 32-man preliminary squad, which is set to be trimmed down to a final 23-man traveling party this Wednesday.

However, former South Africa international Benson Mhlongo believes the door should not be completely shut on those who recently impressed in both domestic and continental competitions.

Specifically, the performances of players like Tashreeq Matthews over the recent weekend have caused a stir, leading many to wonder if the preliminary list was perhaps finalised too hastily.

Mhlongo suggests that the depth of talent available in the South African pool provides Broos with a selection headache that requires bold decision-making before the final submission to FIFA.