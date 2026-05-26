Former Bafana Bafana defender says Hugo Broos can still make changes to his preliminary World Cup squad - 'We've got champions on our side'
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Pressure mounting on Hugo Broos
Hugo Broos finds himself in the spotlight as the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies.
The Belgian tactician has already named a 32-man preliminary squad, which is set to be trimmed down to a final 23-man traveling party this Wednesday.
However, former South Africa international Benson Mhlongo believes the door should not be completely shut on those who recently impressed in both domestic and continental competitions.
Specifically, the performances of players like Tashreeq Matthews over the recent weekend have caused a stir, leading many to wonder if the preliminary list was perhaps finalised too hastily.
Mhlongo suggests that the depth of talent available in the South African pool provides Broos with a selection headache that requires bold decision-making before the final submission to FIFA.
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Capitalising on Mamelodi Sundowns and Pirates success
The core of the current Bafana Bafana setup is heavily reliant on the "Big Two" of South African football.
With Mamelodi Sundowns having banked the CAF Champions League and Orlando Pirates confirmed as league winners on Saturday, Mhlongo believes Broos has a wealth of winning experience at his disposal.
He argues that this psychological edge could be the difference-maker on the global stage.
"We are happy for Sundowns for putting us on the map, now we are waiting for Pirates to join them, next season," Mhlongo told KickOff.
"Going to the World Cup, what more do we need? We've got champions on our side.
"Let's allow them to represent us in the national team."
This sentiment highlights a shift toward relying on established blocks of players from the nation's most successful clubs.
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The flexibility of the head coach
Despite the official nature of the preliminary 32-man list, Mhlongo is adamant that nothing is set in stone until the final squad is registered.
He has called on Broos to show "guts" by potentially looking outside his initial selections if a player's current form warrants a late call-up.
For Mhlongo, the title of head coach comes with the responsibility of making difficult, late-stage adjustments.
"Yes, Hugo Broos might have released his preliminary squad list too early, but still, he can change because he is the coach," the former Bidvest Wits midfielder explained.
"If you have guts, you will go according to performance.
"He is the head coach; he just has to do his job.
"I think he is now under a lot of pressure to decide who to select, as he's got a big pool of players. "
"He shouldn't be scared of changing his preliminary squad."
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Final countdown to the World Cup
As the final squad announcement looms, the debate over Broos's selections continues to dominate the South African football landscape.
The inclusion of four Kaizer Chiefs players in the preliminary group also raised eyebrows given the club's recent struggles, leading to further calls for a selection process strictly based on merit and championship pedigree.
With only a few hours remaining before the final 26-man squad is set in stone, the pressure is on the technical team to ensure they take the best possible representation to the world stage.
Whether Broos will listen to the advice of veterans like Mhlongo and make a last-minute tactical pivot in his roster remains the biggest question in South African football this week.