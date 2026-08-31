Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" took a human angle on Messi's retirement, its headline dwelling on a decision that was "painful but necessary".
The paper quoted Messi: "I have nothing left to give, and there are great young players coming who deserve to be here." It tied the decision to the close of the "Flea's" era with the national team, noting he leaves Argentina as world champions and two-time Copa América winners.
French newspaper "L'Équipe" fixed on the sheer length of his international career. Messi retires at 39 after more than 20 years with the national team. It drew on his own words: the decision still hurts him inside, but he believes the moment has come.
French website Foot Mercato reckoned Messi's retirement "closes an important chapter in the history of Argentine football". It added: "After the bitter defeats in finals, Messi finally broke the curse in 2021, announcing the beginning of a golden era. It culminated in winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."
Over in India, The Indian Express website ran the headline "Messi retires from international football: football loses part of its soul". The Argentina legend, it explained, "ended his career with his country's national team after failing to defend the World Cup title and the death of his father Jorge".
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