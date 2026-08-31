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Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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"Football loses part of its soul": world's newspapers react to Messi bombshell

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Emotional reactions in the farewell to Argentina's legend

Lionel Messi announced his international retirement on Monday evening, and the world's sports newspapers cast it as the end of an exceptional chapter in the history of the Argentina national team and world football.

Reaction to the surprise decision ranged from shock at its timing to a recalling of the numbers and titles, and to the void the former Argentina captain will leave after more than two decades in the shirt.

Messi, "39 years old", broke the news in an emotional message. The decision "pained him and still pains him", he said, but he felt the time had come, insisting he had exhausted all he had to offer and that a new generation deserved the chance.

  • The post-Messi era

    The Argentine newspaper "Olé" called 31 August 2026 a historic day, one that will be etched into the country's memory. This was the day Messi cemented "an unrivalled legacy".

    His phrase "I gave everything I had" drew particular attention. The paper described it as a summary of his long career with the Albiceleste, not a cold announcement of departure.

    Olé highlighted the clearly personal tone of the handwritten message. Messi confirmed that he had loved the national team and would always love it, and that he would move from being a player on the pitch to a supporter backing the side from the outside, in the good moments and the hard ones.



    Attention quickly turned to what comes after Messi. The paper weighed the impact of his departure on Argentina's immediate planning and on the first squad expected from coach Lionel Scaloni, noting that retirement does not merely end the story of one player. It opens a new phase for the national team.

    Read also: The impossible man: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

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  • Global bombshell

    Spanish newspaper "Marca" went with "a global bombshell" after Messi's retirement, framing the decision as an official end to a 21-year career with the Argentina national team, one packed with titles and records.

    The paper also seized on what his departure means for the future of the national team. Messi's exit multiplies the questions surrounding Argentina's next phase, from the future of coach Scaloni to the shape of the team's new leadership. "Marca" recalled his international record as a benchmark that is hard to replicate: 207 matches and 125 goals, making him the most-capped and highest-scoring player in the history of the Argentina national team.

    Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo called Messi "the best", adding: "A bombshell in the world of football. Lionel Messi (39), considered by many to be the best player in the history of the beautiful game, has just announced his retirement from playing for the Argentina national team".

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  • A painful decision after breaking the trophy curse

    Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" took a human angle on Messi's retirement, its headline dwelling on a decision that was "painful but necessary".

    The paper quoted Messi: "I have nothing left to give, and there are great young players coming who deserve to be here." It tied the decision to the close of the "Flea's" era with the national team, noting he leaves Argentina as world champions and two-time Copa América winners.

    French newspaper "L'Équipe" fixed on the sheer length of his international career. Messi retires at 39 after more than 20 years with the national team. It drew on his own words: the decision still hurts him inside, but he believes the moment has come.


    French website Foot Mercato reckoned Messi's retirement "closes an important chapter in the history of Argentine football". It added: "After the bitter defeats in finals, Messi finally broke the curse in 2021, announcing the beginning of a golden era. It culminated in winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."

    Over in India, The Indian Express website ran the headline "Messi retires from international football: football loses part of its soul". The Argentina legend, it explained, "ended his career with his country's national team after failing to defend the World Cup title and the death of his father Jorge".

    Read also: The impossible man: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

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  • Almost in tears: a second retirement?

    TNT Sports Argentina bid Messi farewell with a simple message: "You are a giant, captain." They paired it with a video of analyst Pablo Giralt fighting back tears as he broke the news to viewers.

    The Sun harked back to his first exit in 2016, running the line: "Messi retires from international football again." The Telegraph struck a warmer note: "Messi ends a brilliant career in the Argentina shirt."

    Germany's Bild kept it blunt: "Footballing surprise: Messi retires from the national team."

    Abola called it "a bombshell in the world of football", branding Messi's decision "the end of an era".

    Die Zeit reckoned Argentina and the wider world were now starting "a new count of time", pointing out that the decision landed 43 days after the World Cup final defeat to Spain.

    According to the German paper, Messi wrote his retirement text on 21 July, just two days after the final, then held off before making it public. He admitted the decision "pains his soul" but insisted the time had come.

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