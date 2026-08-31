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Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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"Football loses part of its soul": world newspapers react to Messi bombshell

Spain vs Argentina
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Argentina
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Emotional reactions in the farewell to Argentina's legend

The world's sports newspapers cast Lionel Messi's Monday evening announcement that he was retiring from international football as the end of an extraordinary chapter in the history of the Argentina national team and world football.

Reaction to the surprise decision swung between shock at its timing, a roll call of the numbers and titles, and the void the former Argentina captain will leave after more than two decades in the shirt.

Messi, "39 years old", delivered his international retirement in an emotional message. He said the decision "hurt him and still hurts him", but that he felt the time had come, stressing that he had exhausted what he had to give, and that a new generation deserved the chance.

  • The post-Messi era

    The Argentine newspaper "Olé" called 31 August 2026 a historic day, one that will be etched in the country's memory. Messi, they wrote, sealed "an unrivalled legacy".

    His phrase "I have given everything I had" caught the paper's eye. They cast it as the summary of a long career with the Albiceleste rather than a cold announcement of departure.

    Olé pointed to the handwritten message and its deeply personal tone. Messi affirmed that he had loved the national team and always would, and that he would swap being a player on the pitch for a fan supporting the side from the outside through the good times and the hard ones.



    Attention quickly turned to the post-Messi era. The paper weighed his departure against the near-term planning of the Argentine national team and the first squad list expected from coach Lionel Scaloni. Retirement does not merely end one player's story. It opens a new phase for the national team.

    Read also: The man of the impossible: the president of Argentina bids farewell to Messi

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  • Global bombshell

    Spanish newspaper "Marca" called it "a global bombshell", framing Messi's retirement as the official end of a 21-year Argentina career packed with titles and records.

    The paper also weighed the fallout for the team's future, arguing that Messi's exit multiplies the questions hanging over Argentina's next phase, from Scaloni's future to the shape of the new leadership. "Marca" recalled an international record that will be hard to match: 207 matches and 125 goals, making him the most-capped and highest-scoring player in Argentina's history.

    Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo hailed Messi as "the best" and added: "A bombshell in the world of football. Lionel Messi (39 years old), considered by many to be the best player in the history of the beautiful game, has just announced his retirement from playing with the Argentina national team".

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  • A painful decision after breaking the title curse

    La Gazzetta dello Sport took a human angle on Messi's retirement, leading with a headline that framed the decision as "painful but necessary".

    The Italian newspaper quoted Messi as saying: "I have nothing left to give, and there are great young players coming who deserve to be here." It tied the moment to the end of the Flea's era with the national team, pointing out that he leaves Argentina as world champions and two-time Copa América winners.

    L'Équipe fixed on the sheer span of his international career. Messi retires at 39 after more than 20 years with the national team, the French paper noted, quoting his message that the decision still hurts him inside but that the time now feels right.


    Foot Mercato reckoned Messi's retirement "closes an important chapter in the history of Argentine football", adding: "After the bitter defeats in finals, Messi finally broke the curse in 2021, marking the beginning of a golden era. It peaked with winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar."

    Over in India, The Indian Express ran the headline: "Messi retires from international football: football loses a part of its soul." The Argentina legend, it explained, "ended his career with his country's national team after failing to defend the World Cup title and the death of his father Jorge".

    Read also: The man of the impossible: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

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  • He almost cried: the second retirement?

    TNT Sports Argentina bid Messi farewell of their own, posting: "You are a giant, captain." They also shared a video of analyst Pablo Giralt fighting back tears as he broke the news to viewers.

    "Messi retires from international football again," wrote The Sun, harking back to his first retirement in 2016. The Telegraph struck a warmer note: "Messi ends a wonderful career in the Argentina shirt."

    Germany's Bild led with: "Footballing surprise: Messi retires from the national team."

    A Bola called it "a bombshell in the world of football" and "the end of an era".

    Over in Germany, Die Zeit reckoned Argentina and the world were beginning "a new count of time" after Messi's decision, which landed 43 days on from the World Cup final defeat to Spain.

    The paper revealed that Messi actually wrote his retirement statement on 21 July, two days after the final, before announcing it later. He admitted the decision "pains his soul" but insisted the time had come.

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