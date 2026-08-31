The world's sports newspapers cast Lionel Messi's Monday evening announcement that he was retiring from international football as the end of an extraordinary chapter in the history of the Argentina national team and world football.

Reaction to the surprise decision swung between shock at its timing, a roll call of the numbers and titles, and the void the former Argentina captain will leave after more than two decades in the shirt.

Messi, "39 years old", delivered his international retirement in an emotional message. He said the decision "hurt him and still hurts him", but that he felt the time had come, stressing that he had exhausted what he had to give, and that a new generation deserved the chance.