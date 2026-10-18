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Alvino Hanafi

'Unseen since 2011!' – Florian Wirtz makes Premier League history in Liverpool comeback

Liverpool
F. Wirtz
V. van Dijk
Brentford vs Liverpool
Premier League
Brentford

Florian Wirtz set an extraordinary Premier League chance creation record during Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Brentford. The German international provided the assist for Victor Munoz on the same afternoon captain Virgil van Dijk led the club for the 200th time.

  • Wirtz masterclass inspires Liverpool turnaround

    Florian Wirtz delivered a playmaker masterclass to inspire Liverpool's 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The German midfielder provided the assist for Victor Munoz's second-half equalizer before Alexander Isak sealed the three points.

    Wirtz was awarded the Player of the Match performance after dissecting Brentford's low block throughout the second half.

    His creative output helped Liverpool overcome a half-time deficit in West London.

  • Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    German playmaker sets 15-year Premier League record

    According to Opta data, Wirtz created nine chances for his team-mates from open play during Saturday's contest. That figure represents the highest number of open-play chances created by an individual in a Premier League game since Sadio Mane in January 2021.

    Furthermore, it stands as the highest away figure in the top flight for over 15 years, dating back to Samir Nasri's 10 created chances in August 2011.

    Manager Andoni Iraola praised Wirtz's unique ability to find space against deeply retreated defenses.


  • Van Dijk achieves 200th match as Liverpool captain

    The fixture also marked a historic personal milestone for defender Virgil van Dijk, who captained Liverpool for the 200th time. The Dutch centre-back became only the eighth player in the club's history to reach a double-century with the armband.

    Van Dijk joins an illustrious list including Steven Gerrard (470), Ron Yeats (417), Emlyn Hughes (335), and Jordan Henderson (268).

    Of his 200 matches as captain, 150 have come in the Premier League since leading the side out for the first time in October 2018.


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  • imago-sport-1084667043.jpgFocus Images

    Key figures lead Reds into busy autumn stretch

    The historic achievements of Wirtz and Van Dijk capped a successful afternoon in West London for Andoni Iraola's squad.

    With creative and defensive leaders firing on all cylinders, Liverpool maintain momentum across domestic and European fronts.

    The Reds now prepare for a busy week as they host Villarreal at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League.

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