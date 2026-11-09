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Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/2027Getty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Flick, you need Guardiola's boldness: has the time come for a radical shift for Yamal?

Originals
Analysis
L. Yamal
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Messi
P. Guardiola
H. Flick
Spain
Argentina
Germany

A tactical look at the talented winger's future

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Lamine Yamal's magical pass to Fermin Lopez for Barcelona's winning goal against Atletico Madrid (2-1) was no ordinary flourish from an exceptional talent. It was a flash that could spark a tactical debate about a potential shift in the gifted Spaniard's career.

Against Atletico, Yamal proved once more that his threat runs deeper than dribbling and bursting forward from the flank. He slipped a superb through ball to send Fermin one-on-one with Oblak, and the midfielder finished it off to hand Barcelona a precious victory.

  • From the wing to the centre?

    No one disputes that Yamal is Barcelona's most important attacking engine. Yet the constant reliance on him out on the right wing may be placing limits on what he can do.

    Receive the ball near the touchline and he often finds himself up against a full-back backed by a midfielder or a winger tracking back to help out. The attacking support from Barcelona's own full-back does not always arrive.

    The problem grows when Yamal has to create the solution on his own. Opponents now know full well how dangerous he is when he cuts inside onto his left foot, so they have grown readier to close down the space in front of him and double up.

    But what if Yamal no longer had to cover that distance from the flank to reach the most dangerous area? What if he began his attacks from deep, where he could see the whole pitch, distribute play, slide passes in behind the defence and shoot without needing to beat more than one defender?

  • Guardiola did it with Messi: and Flick has begun the experiment

    The most prominent historical example worth recalling is Pep Guardiola's decision in the 2008-2009 season, when he redeployed Lionel Messi as a false nine rather than settling for his role on the right wing.

    That famous match against Real Madrid, a 6-2 Barcelona win at the Santiago Bernabéu on 2 May 2009, showed the idea at its sharpest. Guardiola had Messi drop into the spaces between the midfield and defensive lines, while Thierry Henry and Samuel Eto'o peeled off to exploit the gaps behind the defenders.

    The aim was not merely to boost Messi's goal tally. Guardiola wanted to turn him into a playmaking hub and the engine of every attack, and it unleashed a far more influential version of the Argentine.

    Strikingly, Flick has not overlooked the chance to repeat the idea with Yamal.

    In December 2025, the German coach fielded him in the playmaker role against Real Betis, behind forward Ferran Torres. Yamal delivered a striking performance, creating two goals and scoring from a penalty.

    Flick revealed at the time that he had discussed the idea with Yamal and the coaching staff, and that the player voiced his admiration for the chance to play in the number 10 role.

    Spanish analyst Marcos López also predicted that Yamal would shift to a more central position sooner or later, convinced his abilities qualify him to shine as a playmaker.

  • What will Barcelona gain from Yamal in a deeper role?

    The potential gains are many, most notably freeing the player from the constraints of the touchline and handing him greater options in passing, movement and shooting.

    Deploy Yamal behind the striker and he moves closer to Pedri, the pair able to exchange passes and create numerical superiority in midfield. He could also feed off the movements of Raphinha and the other winger running in behind the opponent's defence.

    An out-and-out striker would serve Barcelona well, pinning back the two centre-backs and opening up space for Yamal in front of the box rather than forcing him to drift wide on every attack.

    Operating centrally may also hand Yamal a bigger role in building attacks, rather than waiting for the ball to reach him in specific areas. Guardiola adopted the same idea with Messi once he realised his best player should be involved in as many phases of play as possible.

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  • Legitimate fears: is Yamal losing his most important weapon?

    For all the appeal of the idea, moving into central areas does not necessarily guarantee a better version of Yamal.

    One of the player's most important weapons is his ability to isolate the full-back one-on-one, beat him and then drive into space. That advantage may diminish when he finds himself surrounded by more players in the middle.

    Taking the ball centrally may also force him to play with his back to goal, a far cry from the position he prefers out wide, where he receives it facing the defence.

    Then there is the defensive risk. The cost of losing possession in central areas is far higher, handing the opponent the chance to launch the quick counter-attacks that can hurt Barça.

  • Does Flick need Guardiola's boldness?

    What Guardiola did with Messi went beyond a simple positional switch. He rebuilt the entire attacking system around the finest talent the team possessed.

    Barcelona may now be facing a similar moment with Yamal. The winger has become the focus of their rivals' attention and one of the players most often subjected to double marking.

    That doesn't mean Yamal must become a carbon copy of Messi, or that Barcelona should abandon his threat on the right wing. But leaning on the same approach could hand rivals the tools to limit his influence.

    Fermin's moment against Atletico offered a timely reminder that Yamal has the vision of a playmaker and the skill of a winger rolled into one.

    So the question now sits with Flick. Will he settle for deploying those abilities on the right wing, or does he have the boldness to rediscover his best player, just as Guardiola did with Messi all those years ago?

  • Read also:

    Enough belittling: take your hands and tongues off the greatest player in history!

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