Flick warns about Morocco star: and ignores the Paris clash and the Clasico

Hansi Flick has heaped praise on Morocco winger Abde Ezzalzouli ahead of Barcelona's trip to Real Betis tomorrow, Saturday, in the ninth round of La Liga.

Spanish outlet Sport carried the German's words from his press conference: "Ezzalzouli is a wonderful player. I really admire the way he plays, and the confidence he shows in one-on-one duels with opponents. He scored an amazing goal."

He continued: "But at the same time, I don't want to talk too much about other clubs' players, but what I can say is that Ezzalzouli is performing at a wonderful level."

Asked about the trip to Paris and the Clasico, Flick refused to look ahead. "We are focusing only on the Real Betis match. I'm not thinking about anything other than showing our best level tomorrow."

On the midweek win in Europe, he added: "We did a great job against Galatasaray. We defended excellently and imposed our attacking style. Rodri, Pedri and Fermin did an amazing job. We have to maintain this level at all times."

Flick is wary of what awaits in Seville. "The opponent comes into the game with great confidence, after winning all of their matches at home. They are also achieving good results in the Champions League, and they have wonderful players in one-on-one situations, so we will have to defend well."