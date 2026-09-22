Fiorentina star Franco Mastantuono opens up on Lionel Messi's emotional Argentina farewell and Lionel Scaloni's uncertain future

As the international break begins, the atmosphere surrounding the Argentina national team is one of heavy nostalgia and transition. While matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso and Benin serve as preparation for the future, Mastantuono is overshadowed by the fact that the greatest player in the history of the nation is preparing to take his final bow in the famous striped shirt. The youngster is widely regarded as the heir to the iconic number 10 shirt, but he is fully aware of the monumental void that will be left behind once the Inter Miami superstar officially steps away from the international stage.

Mastantuono spoke candidly about the emotional weight of this transition upon his arrival. When asked about the prospect of facing a future without the captain, Mastantuono admitted the transition would be painful. “It’s difficult. After Leo, it’s very difficult for everyone because he’s our idol, not just in football. I think he’s an idol for the whole country, and it’s going to be sad without him, but we’re going to have to do it for Argentina and for him,” Mastantuono told reporters.