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Amorim Torino MilanGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Filippo Galli: "Will Amorim have time? In Serie A, two managers have already gone"

AC Milan
R. Amorim

The former AC Milan defender speaks

Filippo Galli, a former AC Milan defender from 1983 to 1996, spoke to the Corriere della Sera about the Rossoneri's current situation after their Europa League defeat against Benfica: "It seems clear to me that they are going through a difficult period. Even with the mitigating factor of being in the process of building, they are a team showing fragility and a lack of confidence. With these premises, it is complicated to produce the dominant football Amorim advocates".


He continued: "It is hard to understand why the manager made such extensive rotation. On the one hand, it is admirable that he wants to keep all the players involved, but on the other, by changing so much, the difficulties emerged and certainties were lost. Perhaps in the medium to long term he will be proved right, but will he have the time? Two managers have already gone in Serie A...".



  • On Modric, who went off at half-time against Lazio at the Olimpico.

    "I hope he had the sense to explain the decision. We do not know whether that happened; from the outside it looks like a slight."


    Are AC Milan good enough for a Champions League place?

    "On what they are showing today, no. They first need to find certainties from which to start again. Amorim has focused on a strategy that, for now, has not paid off."


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