2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Japan vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

This will be the first time for Amajimbos and Japan to meet in any tournament.

On their way to the Round of 32, South Africa first defied being a player down to beat Bolivia 3-1 in their group opener.

They then drew 1-1 with hosts Qatar in their second game before losing 3-1 to Italy in their last group match.

Their opponents Japan first beat Morocco 2-0, then drew 0-0 with New Caledonia before setting up a date with Amajimbos by edging Portugal 2-1 with 10 players.

The fact that Japan were held to a goalless draw by New Caledonia who were walloped 16-0 by Morocco could give South Africa hope of victory.