South Africa U17SAFA on X
Khothatso Leballo

2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Japan vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Amajimbos' clash with the Samurai Blue in a Round of 32 match at Aspire Zone Pitch 3 on Saturday. This is the first time South Africa have reached the knockouts of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and they are hoping to further progress in this tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Japan and Amajimbos, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

  • Emile Witbooi, South Africa U17SAFA on X

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Japan vs South Africa

    Date:

    		15 November 2025

    Kick-off:

    		15h30 SA Time
    VenueAspire Zone Pitch 3
  • u17-world-cup-japan-asada-hiroto©Hiroyuki Sato

    How to watch Japan vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams

    The match will be broadcast live on the official FIFA+ streaming platform and can also be watched on beIN Sports.

  • u17 japan national team(C)Hiroyuki Sato

    Japan team news & squads

    The Samurai Blue will be without defender Kaiji Chonan who was red-carded in their last group game against Portugal.

    Japan possible XI: Muramatsu, Mendy, Motosuna, Fujita, Seguchi, Noguchi, Yoshida, Wada, Hirashima, Asada, Kobayashi

  • AmajimbosBackpage

    Amajimbos team news & squads

    No player in the South Africa camp is suspended and no injuries have been reported.

    Coach Vela Khumalo would be hoping his top performers like Emile Witbooi, Shaun Els and Neo Bohloko will rise to help his team reach the last 16.

    Amajimbos possible XI: Radebe, Sekgoto, Dlekedla, Hendricks, Mothapo, Dhlamini, Maraletse, Witbooi, Booysen A, Els, Bohloko

  • Emile Witbooi, Amajimbos, South Africa U17Noushad Thekkayil and Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    This will be the first time for Amajimbos and Japan to meet in any tournament.

    On their way to the Round of 32, South Africa first defied being a player down to beat Bolivia 3-1 in their group opener.

    They then drew 1-1 with hosts Qatar in their second game before losing 3-1 to Italy in their last group match.

    Their opponents Japan first beat Morocco 2-0, then drew 0-0 with New Caledonia before setting up a date with Amajimbos by edging Portugal 2-1 with 10 players.

    The fact that Japan were held to a goalless draw by New Caledonia who were walloped 16-0 by Morocco could give South Africa hope of victory.


  • Vela Khumalo, Emile Witbooi & Shaun Els, South Africa U17 16-9GOAL GFX

