Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Japan and Amajimbos, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
2025 FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Japan vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Japan vs South Africa
Date:
15 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h30 SA Time Venue Aspire Zone Pitch 3
How to watch Japan vs South Africa online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be broadcast live on the official FIFA+ streaming platform and can also be watched on beIN Sports.
Japan team news & squads
The Samurai Blue will be without defender Kaiji Chonan who was red-carded in their last group game against Portugal.
Japan possible XI: Muramatsu, Mendy, Motosuna, Fujita, Seguchi, Noguchi, Yoshida, Wada, Hirashima, Asada, Kobayashi
Amajimbos team news & squads
No player in the South Africa camp is suspended and no injuries have been reported.
Coach Vela Khumalo would be hoping his top performers like Emile Witbooi, Shaun Els and Neo Bohloko will rise to help his team reach the last 16.
Amajimbos possible XI: Radebe, Sekgoto, Dlekedla, Hendricks, Mothapo, Dhlamini, Maraletse, Witbooi, Booysen A, Els, Bohloko
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first time for Amajimbos and Japan to meet in any tournament.
On their way to the Round of 32, South Africa first defied being a player down to beat Bolivia 3-1 in their group opener.
They then drew 1-1 with hosts Qatar in their second game before losing 3-1 to Italy in their last group match.
Their opponents Japan first beat Morocco 2-0, then drew 0-0 with New Caledonia before setting up a date with Amajimbos by edging Portugal 2-1 with 10 players.
The fact that Japan were held to a goalless draw by New Caledonia who were walloped 16-0 by Morocco could give South Africa hope of victory.
