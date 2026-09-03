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Ceferin InfantinoGetty
Moataz Elgammal

FIFA submit legal documents accusing UEFA of orchestrating a smear campaign against president Gianni Infantino

World Cup
World Cup

World football's governing body have aggressively responded to recent legal threats by accusing their European counterparts of orchestrating a coordinated smear campaign. The bitter legal dispute centres around the controversial and now-abandoned multi-billion investment proposal, which has caused a major political rift between the organisations and their respective presidents.

  • Legal battle intensifies over investment plan

    FIFA have accused UEFA of launching a smear campaign against them and Gianni Infantino following threats of criminal proceedings against the president. According to a report by The Athletic, the dispute stems from UEFA filing a legal document in the United States on August 28.

    The European governing body alleged that Infantino was promoting a "fraudulently off-market price for his own benefit" regarding the sale of a 20 per cent stake in FIFA’s commercial operations for $4.2 billion (£3.1bn). The plan, known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, would have seen American investment fund Thrive Eternal purchase a major stake in global competitions.

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    FIFA hit back at allegations

    Responding to the filing by UEFA, FIFA lodged a motion to intervene in New York on Tuesday, asking for the application to be opposed. In their legal response, FIFA heavily criticised Aleksander Ceferin and his organisation. "While these applications are styled as legal pleadings with captions and docket numbers, they are little more than press releases in further support of UEFA’s smear campaign against FIFA and its leadership," the filing stated. FIFA further argued that UEFA blocked the FFE merely to prevent smaller nations from gaining financial strength and challenging the European elite.

  • Power struggle for global dominance

    The escalating conflict highlights a deep political divide between the two governing bodies. FIFA allege that the real economic motivation behind UEFA blocking the investment was to maintain their global market power. The filing read: "If soccer is strengthened in the developing world, global competition increases, which ultimately reduces UEFA’s market power and provides more competition for its flagship tournaments." FIFA also noted that UEFA lack the authority to initiate the criminal proceedings they threatened in Switzerland. Meanwhile, Joshua Kushner, whose investment fund was involved, released a statement on Monday that claimed they "failed to appreciate the political dynamics of global football".

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  • 잔니 인판티노 (Gianni Infantino)Getty Images

    What next for the governing bodies?

    FIFA and UEFA are now bracing for a protracted legal showdown in the United States courts. With the FFE proposal officially abandoned, the focus will shift to how a judge handles the disclosure requests involving Infantino and the American investors. The intense rivalry between Infantino and Ceferin is likely to dominate the political landscape as both organisations prepare for upcoming international tournaments.