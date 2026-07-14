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Yosua Arya

FIFA breaks own rule! Special exemption for England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final venue

World Cup
England vs Argentina
England
Argentina

FIFA has been forced to make a rare exception to its strict tournament branding rules ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina. The governing body could not conceal the iconic Mercedes-Benz logo at Atlanta Stadium after engineering concerns made covering the landmark impossible.

  • FIFA makes branding exception for Atlanta stadium

    FIFA has been forced to relax its own branding regulations ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium. Although the venue has been temporarily renamed for the tournament, the Mercedes-Benz logo on the stadium's roof will remain visible, as per The Mirror.

    The governing body normally requires all non-approved commercial branding to be removed or covered to protect official sponsors, including mobility partners Hyundai and Kia. However, the size and design of the stadium's roof meant the logo could not be concealed without creating major engineering problems.

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    Stadium official explains the challenge

    The issue centres on the stadium's retractable roof, which consists of eight petals weighing around 500 tons each and measuring 220 feet in length. The scale of the structure made covering the logo far more complicated than masking conventional stadium advertising. Adam Fullerton, the stadium's vice president of operations, briefly explained the extent of the problem in early 2025, saying: "It’s not just on the roof. It’s on all the facades of the stadium, too. And they’re not small. They’re large. By design."

  • Commercial rules meet engineering reality

    FIFA's clean stadium policy forms part of its commercial agreements with official tournament sponsors. Under host agreements, stadiums must remove or obscure unauthorised advertising in and around the venue, including commercial identification visible in the surrounding airspace, unless FIFA provides written approval.

    In Atlanta, those requirements clashed with the stadium's permanent design. With no safe way to cover the enormous Mercedes-Benz branding, FIFA opted for an official exemption. The roof has also remained closed throughout the tournament, allowing air conditioning to maintain consistent conditions for players and supporters.

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    Attention turns to the semi-final

    With the branding issue settled, attention now shifts to the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina. Despite the unusual commercial compromise, Atlanta Stadium will provide the stage for another chapter in one of international football's most historic rivalries, with the focus expected to remain firmly on events on the pitch.

World Cup
England crest
England
ENG
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG