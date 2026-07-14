FIFA breaks own rule! Special exemption for England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final venue

FIFA has been forced to relax its own branding regulations ahead of the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium. Although the venue has been temporarily renamed for the tournament, the Mercedes-Benz logo on the stadium's roof will remain visible, as per The Mirror.

The governing body normally requires all non-approved commercial branding to be removed or covered to protect official sponsors, including mobility partners Hyundai and Kia. However, the size and design of the stadium's roof meant the logo could not be concealed without creating major engineering problems.