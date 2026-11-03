Next matches FEY Champions League 15:00 INT

It is not quite a last chance, but if Inter still hope to finish among the top eight teams in the Champions League 2026/2027 league phase and qualify directly for the round of 16, they must beat Feyenoord in their 9pm clash at De Kuip in Rotterdam.

Fresh from a 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter need another three points to keep their European campaign going after consecutive defeats to Bruges and Real Madrid. Feyenoord, meanwhile, come in off a 1-0 away defeat to Betis.

Feyenoord-Inter

Scorers: -