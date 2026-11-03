66' GOAL DISALLOWED - Inter put together a superb passing move, with Bonny laying the ball off for Spence in the area. Spence slips it through to Dimarco, whose low cross gives Pio Esposito a tap-in from the centre. The assistant flags him offside, though, and a lengthy VAR check confirms he is offside by the narrowest of margins, with only his shoulder beyond the line.

54' GOAL - Barella plays a throw-in wide to Zielinski, who collects the ball just beyond the centre circle. He carries it to the edge of the area, beats Zechiel on the break and fires a powerful left-footed shot past Ernst at the near post.

48' CHANCE - Spence receives the ball on the edge of the area, takes on his marker and shifts it on to his right foot. Ernst saves his shot and turns it behind for a corner.

45' - Zielinski carries the ball into the attacking third and lets fly with yet another shot, this time with his left foot. Ernst dives to turn it away.

43' CHANCE - A through ball finds Ferri alone in front of Martinez, but his first touch lets him down. The ball falls fortuitously to the onrushing Read, whose first-time right-footed shot goes over.

38' CHANCE - Barella brings an aerial ball under control first time and finds Zielniski. A body feint gives him space on the edge of the area, but he shoots narrowly wide.

34' GOAL - Dimarco plays through Barella, and Inter switch play to Spence on the right. The Englishman enters the area and hits a deflected shot-cross that loops towards the far post. Pio Esposito rises highest and heads in off the crossbar.

30' CHANCE - Moussa skips past Dimarco in the penalty area as though he were a training cone and drives to the byline, forcing Martinez to come out low. The winger tries to chip him, but the Spanish goalkeeper makes a great save.

19' INTER UNDER PRESSURE - Feyenoord play a long ball, and Akanji and Josep Martinez fail to communicate. The defender makes a poor clearance, taking the ball away from the goalkeeper, who has come a long way off his line. Ezechiel then miscontrols in the area, allowing Martinez to intervene and save.

18' Goalkeeper Ernst miscues a clearance with his feet, allowing Inter to regain possession in the penalty area. After a scramble, Thuram gets a shot away, but Ernst saves.

14' CHANCE - Spence reaches the byline on the right but overhits his cross, which carries all the way to Federico Dimarco on the left. The full-back shoots first time, but Read deflects it behind for a corner.

8' GOAL - Bisseck pushes forward and knocks Valente off balance, allowing Pio Esposito to win the ball. He then takes matters into his own hands, beating Ernst with a curling left-footed shot inside the far post.

3' YELLOW CARD - Hakan Calhanoglu slides in on Ferri and misses the ball. Referee Nyberg takes a strict line and books him, prompting vehement protests from the Turkish player.

0' Kick-off at 21:00 at De Kuip in Rotterdam

INFO, STATS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE