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Fenerbahçe: Sergio Conceicao says no – the reasons behind his decision

Fenerbahce
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S. Conceicao
E. Belozoglu
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Champions League

04 Nov 2026

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Sergio Conceicao will not take charge of Fenerbahce. The former AC Milan manager, who has been without a club since leaving Al Ittihad, has turned down an offer from the Turkish club. Fenerbahce are looking for a new manager following İsmail Kartal's resignation. Money was not behind the Portuguese manager's decision. He wants to wait for an offer from a club in one of the top five leagues. Conceicao thanked Fenerbahce for their offer.

  • Kuyt interim manager

    Dirk Kuyt is in the dugout at the Istanbul club. The former Liverpool forward played for Fenerbahçe from 2012 to 2015. The Dutchman is in interim charge until the club chooses a new manager, having joined during pre-season as Kartal's assistant. He will lead Fener in tomorrow's 6.45pm Champions League match against Liverpool.

  • Emre appointed new manager

    The Turkish press expect Fenerbahçe to appoint Emre Belözoğlu, a former midfielder for Inter and Fener themselves, among others. He will leave his role as Kasimpasa manager and return to the Şükrü Saracoğlu, where he was interim manager in 2021. They expect him to sign between today and tomorrow.

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Next matches
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Champions League

04 Nov 2026

LIV

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