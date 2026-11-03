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Sergio Conceicao will not take charge of Fenerbahce. The former AC Milan manager, who has been without a club since leaving Al Ittihad, has turned down an offer from the Turkish club. Fenerbahce are looking for a new manager following İsmail Kartal's resignation. Money was not behind the Portuguese manager's decision. He wants to wait for an offer from a club in one of the top five leagues. Conceicao thanked Fenerbahce for their offer.