Fenerbahce agree €42m Mason Greenwood transfer with Marseille as ex-Man Utd forward snubs Saudi Arabia move

The addition of Greenwood complements a massive squad overhaul engineered by Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal ahead of a demanding domestic and European campaign. He is expected to integrate swiftly alongside fellow high-profile arrivals Nathan Ake and Vedat Muriqi to provide the club with vital squad depth. Greenwood's immediate test will be maintaining his sharp form under intense pressure as Fenerbahce look to halt the domestic dominance of fierce cross-city rivals Galatasaray, who have secured the Super Lig title for the last four consecutive seasons.