AFP
Federico Chiesa sent home from Italy squad as Gennaro Gattuso says it's 'useless' for Liverpool winger to stay for World Cup play-off
Gattuso demands absolute focus
Italy head coach Gattuso is acutely aware of the intense pressure his side faces as they desperately attempt to avoid another qualifying disaster. With a vital tie approaching, the manager has demanded complete concentration from his players. "It's undeniable that there's nervousness," he admitted. "Only someone without blood running through their veins wouldn't feel it. But we need to do a good job of transmitting a lot of positivity. There are no alibis. It's useless to think if we could have done better. The only thing we should be thinking about is Thursday's game. Forget that we've won four World Cups, two Euros and an Olympic title. For us, the only game is Thursday's. All of the players that are here today know what we're playing for and how important it is."
- Getty Images Sport
The truth behind Chiesa leaving
The most shocking news from the Italian camp was the sudden departure of Chiesa, especially since other injured stars remained with the group to maintain morale. The manager was brutally honest about why the winger, who made his long-awaited return after turning down several previous calls from Gattuso, was singled out to return to Merseyside. "He had some minor [physical] issues and we decided that it was useless for him to stay," he explained. Pushed further on the decision, he revealed a deeper issue regarding the player's readiness: "Because not every player has the same frame of mind. When I hear that someone is wavering that's when I know I need to make a choice. We decided it together. He felt he wasn't up to it and he went home. I need to accept it."
Building unity and avoiding whistles
To foster camaraderie during a period without formal training camps, the coaching staff abandoned tactical sessions to share dinners with players across Europe. "There was no white board or markers. We didn't go to talk about football or tactics. We were there to create team unity," he noted. "I really worked a lot over these months at dealing with adversity. One event shouldn't change the dynamics of a match. It depends on how you react and deal with it."
Additionally, he moved the match to Bergamo to escape the toxic atmosphere at the San Siro in Milan. "At the first errant pass you start hearing the whistles. Whereas when we played in Bergamo we got cheered at halftime when it was 0-0. These things go in cycles. When I see us winning in other sports it gets me motivated. It makes me feel pride. Right now our history tells us that we're struggling. But we've got a big chance here to reach our goal."
- Getty Images Sport
A dismal spell on Merseyside
Chiesa’s recent exclusion from Italy’s World Cup play-off squad highlights a dramatic decline in his once-promising career. Since his standout performances during Italy's glorious Euro 2020 triumph, the winger has struggled significantly. His disastrous spell at Liverpool has been plagued by continuous injuries and a severe lack of playing time. During the current 2025-26 campaign, Chiesa has accumulated a mere 673 minutes across 32 appearances in all competitions, managing only one Premier League start and scoring just two goals. Consequently, this sharp drop in form and fitness means he hasn't represented the Azzurri since Euro 2024, leaving his international future looking increasingly bleak.